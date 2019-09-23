Harry Chapin’s “All of life’s a circle” is a song that resonated with me from the first time I heard it. That simple phrase is filled with meaning for it describes the life I led for many years and in many ways describes the life I live today.
Chapin could have easily sung “All of farming’s a circle,” for it surely is. Each sunrise welcomes a new beginning; each sunset celebrates the work of the day completed. Each day the same with chores in the morning, work during the day, and chores in the evening. But each day is different as well, for some new joy, some new challenge, usually appears.
Likewise each season welcomes a new round of work to be completed — each year the same, but each year different. On the small family farm where I grew up in the 1930s, 40s and early 50s, farm work was a circle of repetitions dictated by the seasons. Spring was the beginning, when the crops were planted, summer meant caring for the crops and autumn was harvest time, followed by a long, cold winter. It was a circle that repeated every year when I was growing up. I looked forward to the repetitions. I enjoyed spring, put up with summer, and marveled at autumn with the fall colors and the rush and hustle of the harvest. With the harvest completed I knew that winter was just around the corner, when the pace of farm work would slow down and we could enjoy some time ice skating, skiing, and merely sitting by a cozy woodstove reading or listening to one of our favorite radio programs.
The coming of spring marked the beginning of the farm’s circle of activities. I remember when the snow began melting one spring back in the 1940s. My two brothers and I shared an upstairs bedroom in our old, drafty farmhouse. It had been a long, cold winter with many below zero days and snow so deep the old timers said they couldn’t remember ever seeing such a tough one. But something was different this morning — the most obvious, the bedroom wasn’t so cold. The thick frost that had covered the inside of the windows since November was melting, puddling on the windowsills. Rain was splashing against the windows, one of the first sounds of spring. I looked out the window, toward our snow-covered fields to the east and I saw wisps of fog.
I pulled on my clothes, rushed downstairs, grabbed my barn lantern and trotted to the barn. For the first time in weeks, the snow was mushy underfoot. The rich, subtle smell of spring was in the air. Once in the barn for the morning milking, I noticed the cows and calves were aware of the weather change as well. They were restless, wanting to go outside, as they had been cooped up in the barn most of the time during these long winter months. After breakfast, we let the cows outside to romp in the barnyard, to run with their tails in the air, to experience spring. To feel the rain on their backs and the soft snow underfoot. But winter didn’t give up easily. That evening, the rain changed to snow. But spring was waiting in the wings, waiting for a chance to sneak in and take over and push winter farther north for a few months. Though sometimes I wondered if spring would ever come, it always did. It always pushed winter aside. For in those gloomy days when winter returned, I knew it would only be a brief time and spring would be here to stay.
As the years passed, I came to enjoy the repetitions of each day, and the expectations that came with each new season. And although many of the surprises that came my way nearly every day and every season were sometimes less than pleasant, they added spice and challenge to the circle.
As I think back to those days which sometimes seemed an endless, boring repetition of milking cows, cleaning barns, making hay, filling silo, threshing grain and chopping wood. I’ve come to appreciate how spending those first 16 years of my life embedded in the circle of farm life and its long days and predictable seasonal work has influenced my life and largely made me who I am today.
So many years later, I still look forward to and enjoy the seasonal changes. I do what my mother did — she started seeds in March, planted the garden in May, hoed and weeded the garden and harvested its bounty in summer and fall. And in late winter, she studied the seed catalogs in preparation for the coming garden season.
Today, I enjoy the circle of anniversary and family birthday celebrations, the enjoyment that comes with Christmas, Easter and remembering the Fourth of July. I appreciate that my life is a circle. It one of the important things I learned from my growing up years on a farm.
Excerpted from “Simple Things: Lessons From the Family Farm.” For more information about Jerry’s writing and TV work, visit www.jerryapps.com.