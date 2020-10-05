OSSEO — Two years after a barn fire brought the project to a halt, the on-farm creamery at St. Isidore’s Dairy is up and running.
Inga Witscher, host of Wisconsin Public Television’s “Around the Farm Table,” and her husband, Chance Orth, along with her father/TV show producer/cheesemaker, Rick Witscher, will debut their raw milk bandaged cheddar this month at Fromagination in Madison and the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market.
“It’s exciting,” Inga said. “We get to share the story of this cheese from beginning to end.”
But the beginning was in question for a time.
In an early morning fire in mid-November 2018, the barn on the farm south of Osseo burned to the ground. Along with the barn, the milkhouse and the creamery, which was nearing completion, were a near total loss.
Although most of the cows were outside, Witscher and Orth also lost several calves and chickens that were inside the barn at the time of the fire.
They were also just 24 hours from putting the equipment needed to finish the creamery in the building, which very easily could have ended the dream of opening an on-farm creamery, Orth said.
“The creamery was almost done and then the fire,” Rick said. “It was really bad, and it was almost worse.”
But once they decided to rebuild, the fire allowed the opportunity to create a building on the farm that was more of their design and suited their needs based on size.
“My problem on this farm has always been milking too many cows for the acres that I have,” Inga said. “Because I’m a rotational grazer, I don’t grow any crops, so I bring in anything that I can’t get off the farm. And it was always a little bit taxing with milking that 40 cows. Even shipping organic milk, it was difficult.”
The 28-acre farm is a mix of pasture and wildlife and pollinator habitat. With the micro-creamery, Inga settled in with a milking herd of seven registered Jerseys.
“And we won’t grow past 10 cows,” she said. “And I tell you what, I’ve milked a lot of cows. It’s nice milking seven.”
Inga started making cheese on her father’s farm in Virginia in 2001. In 2017, she decided to bring the cheese she had made on the farmstead creamery in Virginia to her farm in Wisconsin.
“I had sold my organic cows, and I just, for the millionth time, I realized that I just cannot live without being a dairy farmer,” Inga said. “It’s just something that is part of who I am as a person. So I had to find a way to be able to make that financially sustainable, because cows are expensive.”
The farmstead creamery gives her the opportunity to milk cows while making the farm sustainable, she said.
“As I watched all these farms across the United States go under because of low milk prices, high operating costs, all the stuff, we started thinking, ‘OK, we need to do something different here on this farm,’” Inga said. “We had that understanding of the farmstead creamery from Virginia. So it was taking the milk from those cows that my brothers milked and turning it into cheese.
“There’s something so lovely about that process. And so we said, ‘OK, let’s do that here.’”
The building was completed on New Year’s Eve, and then the cows were dry until May. In June, the cheesemaking facility was licensed and they started making cheese.
Rick got his Wisconsin cheesemaker’s license several years ago, so he’s the licensed cheesemaker with the creamery now, while Inga is apprenticing and working toward her cheesemaker’s license.
“That is really fun,” she said. “Even though we both have all this experience, we’re still learning. We’re held to that higher standard in Wisconsin. It’s great.”
The raw milk bandaged cheddar they make in the creamery, a traditional British-style cheese, is the same cheese they made in Virginia, Inga said.
“It’s a great classic cheese of the world, or at least the Europe and America,” Rick said. “And the cloth-bound ages perfectly. This can age for years and years.”
“We knew we wanted to be raw milk because we want to get all the goodness of the milk in the cheese,” she said. “And it is considered those sort of Alpine cheeses that you get from the cows that are in Europe going out in the grazing season. And then the cheesemakers make cheese from the those animals during the grazing season, and that’s what we’re doing here. We have kind of a similar pasture, similar hills and things like that. So we’re kind of mimicking those European-style cheeses.”
Cows are milked twice a day in buckets, which, Rick said, “helps keep the integrity” of the 5.2% milkfat they are after for cheesemaking.
“We’re really focused on the cows staying healthy and giving high-quality milk,” Orth said. “The best milk makes the best cheese.”
The milking facility and the cheese making facility is separated by a wall and have separate entrances to limit the chance of contamination, Orth said.
“One of the things about making a farmstead cheese, you have to be so clean with everything — with the cows being clean, with the facility being clean — and Chance makes sure that everything is spotless,” Inga said.
The cheese is aged and stored in a room in the creamery that mimics a cave, she said.
“We don’t even have to bring the cheese out until we’re ready to sell it, which is great,” Inga said.
Every wheel of their cheese is labeled with the lot number, date, pasture the cows where grazing in and the names of the cheesemakers, and Inga said she feels the story of the cheese will be part of the allure for consumers.
“What I love about it is being a farmstead, we get to be a part of that process from the time that the cows are milked,” Inga said. “I am out there every day milking the cows. We get to see the grasses change from June to July to August. It’s so exciting. And we get to see the cheese change along with the pasture, because our cows only get pasture and dry hay. So the cheese is really reflective of what’s in the pasture.”
Fromagination, an artisan cheese shop at 12 South Carroll St. in downtown Madison, will be holding an outdoor event Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., marking the release of the cheese.
St. Isidore’s Dairy will also be a vendor throughout October at the Saturday Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market. For more information, see www.facebook.com/stisidorescheese.
The coronavirus pandemic delayed filming of the new season of Inga’s Wisconsin Public Television show, “Around the Farm Table,” but the show returned to the airwaves this month with re-airings of last season’s episodes each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on PBS Wisconsin. New episodes will begin airing in the spring, with early episodes focusing on the creation of the creamery.
During the pandemic, Inga started a podcast, also called “Around the Farm Table,” to continue to connect with area farmers and show consumers why it’s important to know where their food comes from, she said.
“That’s a way we were able to stay in contact with these farmers who are so passionate about what they do,” Inga said. “Most people did not grow up on a farm, so it’s important sharing these stories and showing people why it’s important to support farmers.”