Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, recently named one of Time for Kids’ World’s 50 Coolest Places, is offering Senior Mondays as of Monday, Jan. 13.
On Senior Mondays, guests 62 and older may enjoy:
• A delicious breakfast in The Wisconsin Café from 8-9 a.m. for only $6
• Free walking in the Discovery Center from 8-9 a.m.
• Discounted admissions all day, $10 for seniors and half price admission for grandkids
• Special lunch menu in The Wisconsin Café starting at $8
“With cabin fever setting in, we wanted to think about ways we could serve the community,” said Patty Lehn, Farm Wisconsin’s executive director. “The collaboration with the Wisconsin Café creates an affordable option for breakfast, exercise and entertainment.”
Farm Wisconsin also offers memberships with unlimited visits throughout the year. Membership costs range from $40 for an individual, $60 for a dual membership or $80 for families and grandparents. Also, members receive a discounted price at yearly fundraising events.
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week. The Wisconsin Café located inside the center is open for breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Access to the Wisconsin Café and the center’s country store are free and independent of admission to the discovery center.