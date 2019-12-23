Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc has been named on TIME For Kids’ first-ever list of the World’s 50 Coolest Places of 2019.
The list spotlights a mix of educational, innovative and fun destinations that are tailored to the interests of kids.
“If you haven’t been here yet, I hope this prompts you to come see us,” said Patty Lehn, Farm Wisconsin’s executive director. “This certainly validates the founders’ original idea — and we’re keeping that ‘cool factor’ in mind as we plan future programs and attractions.”
To assemble the list, TIME for Kids gathered nominations from its network of TFK Kid Reporters and from young readers around the world. Each nomination was then evaluated on several factors, including quality, originality, sustainability and accessibility.
The result: a list of 50 exciting, innovative, and iconic destinations around the world — from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore with a gourmet kids’ menu to America’s tallest sand dunes, which are perfect for sledding.
See the full list of the World’s Coolest Places here: www.time.com/kid-places.
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week. The Wisconsin Café located inside the center is open for breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Access to the Wisconsin Café and the center’s country store are free and independent of admission to the discovery center.