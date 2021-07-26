It didn’t cost Iowa County farmer Scott Moneypenny a dime to give $2,500 to a local nonprofit.
All it took was a little time to fill out an entry form for the America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. After being notified that he had been selected in the program, Moneypenny had just one more step: choose a local nonprofit to receive those funds. For Moneypenny, that choice was the Iowa County Cancer Coalition.
“It was very simple,” Moneypenny said of the whole process.
Moneypenny said he learned about the grant program through an email Bayer sent him. Moneypenny was already involved with their rewards point program, but the grant program is not limited to those with a pre-existing connection to Bayer.
Even though Moneypenny said he didn’t have high hopes of winning, he couldn’t see any harm in at least trying to get some money for a local nonprofit — especially when it required “very little effort” to do so.
As straightforward as that decision was, Moneypenny’s choice to get involved will certainly have far-reaching results.
With the $2,500 from the grant program, the Iowa County Cancer Coalition can help more people undergoing cancer treatment in the rural southwestern Wisconsin county. The organization can provide assistance to cancer patients actively undergoing treatment. Assistance is provided through gas cards, grocery cards or direct payments of bills, such as medical, pharmacy, utility or housing bills. The organization does not distribute cash assistance.
The grant is made possible by the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which has awarded over $59 million since its 2010 inception, according to the website. The program aims to “fund the future of rural communities” by helping rural nonprofits.
Each year, farmers can enter to win $2,500 that they direct to a local nonprofit in the county in which they live or farm. All farmers at least 21 years old and actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres are eligible, according to program rules from 2020.
Moneypenny farms 2,000 acres with his son near Mineral Point and does custom work for a few other area farms. It was because of that custom work that Moneypenny was familiar with the Iowa County Cancer Coalition.
Moneypenny has done custom work for the Gard family for over 20 years, he said. During many of those years, Glen Gard was a familiar face — until Gard was diagnosed with cancer, a disease that would ultimately take his life.
The Iowa County Cancer Coalition was founded in 2017, a couple of years after Glen Gard’s death. Connie Gard, Glen Gard’s wife, serves as president of the organization’s board.
Moneypenny’s said his familiarity with the Gard family, whose farm he continues to do custom work on, provided the connection to bring the Iowa County Cancer Coalition to mind when deciding where to designate the grant funds.
Moneypenny was one of 29 recipients in the state of Wisconsin in the latest round of grants. According to the program rules, Wisconsin farmers could have received up to 40 $2,500 grants. Different states are allotted a designated number of grants under the program.
Since the beginning of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program, farmers have selected a wide range of nonprofits to receive donations, including food banks, emergency response organization, schools and youth agriculture programs.
In a news release, Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president, said, “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
More information about the America’s Farmer Grow Communities grant program is available at www.americasfarmers.com/grow-communities. An announcement regarding the entry period for the next grant cycle has not been made yet. In 2020, entries were accepted from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1.
For more information about the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, visit www.iowacountycancercoalition, email iowacountycancercoalition@gmail.com or call 608-623-2095. Any cancer patient in financial need can seek assistance from the coalition through their website. Private financial donations to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition can be mailed to P.O. Box 36, Cobb, WI 53526.