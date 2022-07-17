Wisconsin’s FFA membership has reached a high point despite a shortage of agricultural educators.
In addition to offering educational opportunities for students interested in farming, Future Farmers of America also offers career development opportunities for future educators, scientists, entrepreneurs and more.
Sally Ladsten, Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Consultant with the Department of Public Instruction and Wisconsin Association of FFA Advisor, said FFA membership has grown steadily over the past few years in Wisconsin.
There was concern about how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect membership. Wisconsin did remarkably well, though, and currently has 23,360 members.
“We’re really excited to see that number come back higher than the year prior in the last several years,” Ladsten said.
Ladsten credits some of the increase in participation to the use of affiliated memberships.
When an FFA Chapter opts in for program affiliation, all secondary education students enrolled in agricultural education are automatically signed up as FFA members. Rather than those members having to pay individual membership fees the chapter pays a flat fee based on their total membership.
“I think really that exposure of giving students the opportunity to see what all FFA has to offer, gives more students the chance to want to take advantage of those opportunities,” Ladsten said.
She also credits the rising membership to strong programming from FFA officers and organization leaders striving to grow participation and promote personal development opportunities.
Student involvement in FFA can provide access to many leadership opportunities, including national leadership conferences that emphasize individual development and leadership skills.
Michelle Stangler, from Watertown Wiscoconsin, was the Wisconsin FFA Vice President from 2019 from 2020. Within her role, Stangler presented at 37 in-person and virtual workshops and created a social media platform and website, “Sizzlin’ with Agriculture.”
“As a lifelong supporter of FFA, I credit the organization for helping strength my voice as an advocate for the agricultural community,” Stangler stated in an email. “Being part of my local FFA chapter of Watertown brought unique ways to interact with a community through service and outreach events. I reflect upon my times as a FFA member and credit the dedication of ag teachers, stakeholders, and the alumni and supporters group that make the many opportunities at the local, state and national level possible.”
Outside of leadership development, FFA also hosts career development events. Through contests, students can apply the skills they’ve learned in the classroom in a hands-on manner, such as dairy judging and agricultural sale contests.
Ladsten also emphasized the opportunities that agricultural education in general, provides for students. Agricultural education utilizes a three-component model made up of classroom education, leadership skills, and supervised agricultural experience.
“It’s this hands-on learning that students take part in, and I think that’s where students gain a lot of valuable on-the-job type of skills,” Ladsten said. “Whether it be technical skills related to the field that they’re looking at or more soft skills related to being an employable individual.”
Despite the growth of FFA membership and opportunities for its members, the state has been faced with a shortage of agricultural educators.
“We’re constantly in this shortage trying to find more teachers,” Ladsten said.
Ladsten attributes much of this shortage to the internal position changes that have been taking place over time.
“One person retires, or a new program is created, (and) someone who is currently in a classroom applies. They get the job there, (and) their job is now open… It’s like this constant domino chain effect,” Ladsten said.
Ladsten said Wisconsin currently has 17 agricultural education positions open. To alleviate some of these vacancies, the Department of Public Instruction is looking at different avenues for licensure.
The traditional route of agricultural education is receiving a Bachelor’s degree through a university and gaining work experience through student teaching, however, Ladsten said there is a variety of other ways to get a license. One of these routes is an experience-based license.
“It allows individuals with experience either as educators or as agriculturalists to find routes into the classroom through some different programs that they can utilize,” Ladsten said. “Obviously teaching is something that requires some unique skills, so providing those individuals with the skills they need to be successful in their role that they, have is a task that we’re always looking for ways to improve (on).”
To prepare students for their paths after graduation, Ladsten said agricultural educators are constantly looking for ways to make the work that they do in the classroom relevant. Whether it is bringing in guest speakers to expose students to different careers and the paths to those careers or even simple in-class activities to improve collaboration skills, agricultural educators do what they can to ensure students are prepared and employable after graduation.