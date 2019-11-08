Bob Williams, former Fairs Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, was one of the great story tellers in the fair industry. He loved to share his stories, but even more, he loved to hear people share their fair stories.
This will be the fifth and final year of the Every Person Has a Fair Story contest, held in memory of Williams and his passion for the fair, so if you have not already submitted a fair story in the past, now is the time. Anyone, young or old, can share their fair story.
Every year, millions of people attend county, district or state fairs and tell their friends about the great time they had. Maybe it was their first encounter seeing a cow, riding the Ferris wheel, eating a corn dog, serving as superintendent for 30 years or even getting engaged; but it happened at the fair. Now it’s time to share your story with the rest of the state. The future of fairs is very important in our counties, as well as in our state, but we also must promote the history of our fairs to the general public.
Anyone who wants to share their fair story about a fair in Wisconsin is welcome to enter. Share your fair story in 200-400 words and include the name of the Wisconsin Fair you are referring to. If you have a photo to share, even better, but not required.
Submit stories to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs by Dec. 1 via email or hard copy. Stories can be emailed to info@wifairs.com or mailed to Jayme Buttke, Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Wisconsin Association of Fairs, 5320 County Road F, Merill, Wis. 54452.
A winner from each of the four fair districts will win a cash prize of $50. The four district winners will then be judged and the Grand Champion will receive a cash prize of $250 and a plaque; Reserve Grand Champion will receive $150 and a plaque.
The winners will be announced at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 6, 2020, during the opening session. Winners will be notified by Dec. 15. Winners do not need to be present to win, but will be invited to attend.