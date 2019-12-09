“The stockings were hung by the chimney with care.”
— A line from one of my favorite Christmas poems, “The Night Before Christmas.”
This holiday season, fill the stockings of your loved ones with great gifts from Something Special from Wisconsin. This program requires at least half of the ingredients, production or processing come from right in our state. Purchasing Wisconsin products for friends and family will not only bring a smile to their faces but can have a huge impact on local farmers, processors, communities and economies.
Shop for any sweet tooth on your list with Sweet P’s Pantry. They create award-winning toffee and chocolates, all made with Wisconsin butter. Based in Oconomowoc, Sweet P’s Pantry makes all of their artisan confections by hand. In 2016, their Rosemary Salt and Pepper Pecans won a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair. These pecans are a delightful mix of sweet and salty, and will surely disappear fast whenever they are opened. Sharon and Pat Pavich (the sweet “P”s in the pantry) are passionate about family, food, and the traditions that bring us together during the holiday season. Made with lot of love, a gift from Sweet P’s Pantry is sure to impress friends and family alike.
Gift boxes from Maple Hill Farm also make a perfect gift this holiday season! The main stars of their gift boxes? Sheep’s milk soap and lotion! You read that right — the milk for the soap and lotion comes from sheep that are milked right on the Michielson’s family farm.
Their farm, Maple Hill Farm, began with two lambs, and has since grown to a large flock of milking ewes. Their ewes are milked seasonally, twice a day. A typical milking season begins in February and will slow along with the summer solstice as daylight gets shorter. The farm holds some of their milk back from the milk truck to make artisan sheep milk soaps and lotions. Milk is frozen during milking season, to allow for production to continue year-round. Their soaps and lotions are handcrafted in small batches in over 10 different scents. Pick up a lavender, almond or spearmint eucalyptus gift box for every stocking on your list.
Complete your stockings with farm fresh meat (though these stockings will need to be refrigerated). A dream to raise their children on a farm with two hundred and eighty acres led Lisa and Dennis Schlimgen to start up Dreamy 280, a farm-fresh meat company. Dreamy 280 direct markets beef, all of which was raised on their farm. The Schlimgen family also grows a variety of crops on their land, which is used to feed their mixed herd of Angus and Shorthorn cattle. They offer all retail cuts, a flexible beef CSA program and several hard-to-find specialty beef cuts. This time of year, they have holiday favorites such as prime rib and gift boxes available. Visit their farm store in Blue Mounds to shop for your beef this season, and pick up a pack of beef sticks or strips as a perfect snack on the go!
This season, shop local and fill the hearts of friends, family, farmers and processors when you shop for Something Special from Wisconsin. Find more inspiration for holiday stocking stuffers online at somethingspecialwi.com.
Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.