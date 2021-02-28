The Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association’s first tree tapping of 2021 will occur at Marvin’s Sugar Bush in Antigo on March 13.
The Marvin family adventure began in 2015 when Jordan Marvin was interested in tapping trees to sell the sap to local producers. They started out with 90 taps, selling the majority of it but cooking small amounts on an outdoor flat pan.
The Marvin family continued this way for several years but adding a few more taps each year.
In 2018, Jordan decided it was time to purchase an evaporator. The operation grew to 300 taps and started purchasing sap from other local producers. They also purchased our first R.O. and filter press.
In 2019, Marvin Sugar Bush grew to 500 taps and bought more sap from other producers which made them realize it was time to purchase a bigger R.O. and build on to our sugar house.
Every year they have made additions to their process by adding storage tanks, a bottler and other improvements to the sugar house to make the cooking more efficient.
What began as a hobby has grown to a small-scale syrup production business.
The WMSPA first tree tapping will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the reading of the Governor’s Proclamation, signed by Gov. Tony Evers, declaring March 15–April 15, 2021, as Maple Month in Wisconsin. After the proclamation is read, WMSPA Maple Marketing Intern Kenni Bores and 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will tap a maple tree. After the tapping, tours will be available of the sugarbush along with pancakes, snacks and refreshments. This event is open to the public. For more information go to www.wismaple.org or contact Theresa Baroun at director@wismaple.org or 920-680-9320.