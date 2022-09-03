CHIPPEWA FALLS — Andrew Bauer pounded nails into boards Monday as he and his friends worked along the shoreline of Glen Loch in Erickson Park. They were making four new fish cribs.

The cribs, each four-feet-by-four-feet wide and about 28 inches tall, were placed in water that was nine-and-a-half feet deep in Glen Loch. Bauer, 17, organized the project to earn his Eagle Scout rank for Boy Scout Troop 13. The McDonell Central senior gathered friends, family and fellow scouts to build the structures.

