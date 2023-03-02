The farm and outdoors store known to fans across the Upper Midwest as the “man mall” has taken preliminary steps to build a massive store on Ashland’s west side.
Fleet Farm, an Appleton-based company that operates about 50 stores in five states, is working on building just west of the Ashland Ford-Chrysler dealership along Highway 2 in the Bayfield County town of Eileen.
Its plans — already meeting with some local resistance — call for a 91,952-square-foot store with a 280-stall parking lot on a 13.52-acre property now owned by Northern Clearing of Ashland. Also part of the proposal is a 2,730-square-foot gasoline station covered by a 4,000-square-foot canopy.
Fleet Farm Group Executive Vice President Frank Steeves said the site near Ashland is among two or three sites under consideration for construction out of an original pool of about 10 or 12 locations.
“We are buying the property. We are making sure that we can actually build if we decide to build — if the ground is suitable, if we can get the permits, if water is available,” he said. “We are moving forward with the land purchase. We’ve looked at the community pretty hard. I was really impressed; everybody was super nice, very accommodating. The area was clean and well kept, the people seemed to be very industrious, it seemed to be a really nice area.”
Steeves said the process is moving forward a step at a time, but construction is not yet scheduled — though Ashland seems a prime location for the company.
“We love the demographics. We think it would be an asset for the community, and good for us as well,” he said.
The proposal already has received a unanimous conditional use permit recommendation from the Eileen Town Board on Feb. 14 for the gas station component of the project, and the permit for the gas station was also approved on Feb. 16 by the Bayfield County Planning and Zoning Committee. Included in the request was a land use permit application for the retail store, which is allowed under current zoning of the property and does not require town or county approval.
Bayfield County Zoning Administrator Ruth Hulstrom said the main store permit application was under an administrative review process by the planning and zoning department, which will check for legal building requirements such as setbacks. She said she was not aware of further hearing requirements for the project.
“It depends on if there were any other uses that they would propose for this site that would need a public hearing or review by the committee,” she said.
Steeves said that if permits and land purchases go according to plan, construction could begin in as little as 18 months.
“It is our intention to put a store up there at some point, otherwise we wouldn’t buy the property,” he said.
Eileen Town Chairman Marty Milanowski said he is eager to see the development come together.
“It’s good for us. Anytime you get a new business in your town, it just helps with taxes,” he said.
Milanowski noted that before Northern Clearing located to part of the property, the town received only about $400 a year in property taxes on the 50.42 acres the company now owns.
“It was just a vacant field there. Now Northern Clearing pays $55,000 a year in taxes,” he said.
Milanowski said the town could expect a big boost in property taxes if the project is completed, although he was uncertain how much that would be.
“It helps out the county, the school, the town. Everybody benefits by it,” he said.
In addition, the new shopping opportunity would be a plus for the community, he said.
“There are a lot of people who drive a long way to go to a Farm Fleet store, and it will be good to have a gas station close by,” he said.
Not everyone is as enthusiastic about the proposal as Milanowski.
Nearby landowners, who were informed of the development by the town, are worried about everything from noise and traffic to gasoline spilling from the Fleet Farm station into Fish Creek and Chequamegon Bay.
Esther Arganbright, 92, who owns two tracts of property on State Farm Road adjacent to the proposed project location, is among those speaking out against the development.
“No way,” she said adamantly. “There is no reason for a gas station there, because Ashland has seven. This is just for Northern Clearing’s benefit.”
Arganbright predicted that traffic from Fleet Farm could cause all sorts of headaches along Highway 2.
“Down on the highway, I can hardly get out of my son’s driveway,” she said. “The traffic is such that there is no way it is safe for anybody there.”
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Systems Planning and Operations Supervisor Chris Michels said the state is considering how a section of Highway 2 could be rebuilt to accommodate additional traffic.
“We are evaluating that access request, looking at requiring improvements to the highway to accommodate turning movements,” he said. “There will be a bypass lane or a right-turn lane required there, but we haven’t formally approved anything yet.”
Arganbright’s son, Kevin Arganbright, said that he and his mother have both rejected offers to purchase land they own for the project. He has concerns about water pollution stemming from the development.
“All of the drainage from that hill is going to go directly into my property and into the Fish Creek watershed,” he said. “There will undoubtedly be pollution from all the plowing they will have to do in the winter. The containment pond is not going to stop the pollution into the Fish Creek watershed. You are looking at some serious pollution of the lake.”
He also is concerned that noise and light from the business will disrupt lives of nearby residents, and he’s frustrated at what he called a lack of transparency in the development process.
“The public hasn’t been notified about any of this. They are just trying to keep it quiet, trying to get their permit passed without any public input,” he said. “I am trying to get as many people notified as possible. They are trying to keep it hush-hush.”
Steeves said opposition was not unexpected.
“People basically don’t know what to expect,” he said. “Every new development, whether it is retail or housing or whatever it is, there will be people who are concerned about different issues. We listen to people and we address them. We really want to be a part of the community. We support local charities, and try to get into the local community as much as we can.”
Steeves said the company will address issues such as traffic and noise.
“We don’t go in there blindly and think we know better,” he said.
Milanowski said landowners within 300 feet of the project were notified as required under county zoning ordinances. He said developers haven’t been saying much about the project, noting that sale of the land from Northern Clearing has not yet taken place.
“We’ve known about it for a while, but I think they (Fleet Farm) are waiting to get all of their permits before they buy the land from Northern Clearing,” he said.
A representative of Northern Clearing said the firm had no comment about the project.
Fleet Farm has operated since 1955 and provides a “mix of high-quality, value priced merchandise and services for active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities,” its website says. The store stocks fishing, hunting, outdoor products, auto parts, farm and pet supplies, home improvement and household goods, clothing, footwear, toys and food.