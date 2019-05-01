Editor’s note: Retired The Country Today Editor Jim Massey visited with members of the Register Family Bee Farm during a recent visit to northwest Florida.
FREEPORT, Fla. — When Jeremiah Register came home from serving in the military, he became fascinated with fruit trees and began to plan an orchard. He decided to buy a couple beehives to help with pollination and produce a bit of honey for family consumption.
His brother Joseph, who also served in the military, began looking at the honeybees in a different way.
“My dad (Gerry) and I really liked the idea of bees,” Joseph said. “We went and listened to somebody speak about bees and I ended up working for that person in my free time and learning about it. I decided this was something we could make a business out of.”
The family started to build the number of beehives on the farm but struggled with the learning curve in the early going. They got 100 hives the first year (2012) but lost half of them to disease, and then lost half of their 200 hives again the next year. But they kept getting better at their trade and each year expanded their operation.
They now keep about 1,200 hives of busy bees that make much-sought-after tupelo honey from northwest Florida and also pollinate California almonds, produce gallberry honey from evergreen holly bushes in northwest Florida, and honey from cotton from southern Georgia and Brazilian pepper honey from southern Florida.
Their bees are nomads, being hauled from one location to another to pollinate plants and make different varieties of honey.
“If every bloom was the same, we would make the same amount of honey everywhere our bees are taken, but that’s not how it works,” family member Melissa Register said. “Every single year every single nectar source has a different production level.”
Joseph and his wife, Elisabeth, founded the Register Family Farm brand and developed all the products and packaging. Melissa, who left military service to join the bee farm in 2017, is a managing partner of the retail side of the business. Jeremiah is the apiary manager. He is a meticulous planner, and works tirelessly to ensure the bees are healthy and productive. James Register and brother-in-law Alex Sweatt work closely with Jeremiah and are also crucial to the continued success of the apiary.
Tupelo honey is the farm’s specialty, since the farm is located in the part of the country where the White Tupelo trees prosper. The flowers of this tree bloom for just two to three weeks each year but produce some of the best-tasting honey found anywhere.
“Tupelo honey has way more fructose than the average honey, and it’s a lot more water soluble,” Joseph said. “It’s one of the only honeys in the world that doesn’t crystallize.”
It takes 2 million tupelo flowers to produce a single pound of honey, he said.
Tupelo honey is primarily produced in the Apalachicola and Choctawhatchee river basins in northwest Florida. The Register farm is located in that panhandle region.
Melissa said the family didn’t know it was in the prime tupelo honey region until after the decision was made to keep bees.
“It was a blessing that we started a bee farm in this very special area,” she said.
The seven members of the Register family who run the bee farm all attended North Georgia College and were commissioned into the Army from there. They all had decorated careers in the military.
Gerry Register has been invaluable as an adviser and innovator for the business. He and his wife, Shelley, have owned a variety of businesses over the years. He develops systems and builds and maintains equipment for the operation.
Honey production on the farm can vary widely from one year to the next, depending on the weather.
“One year we might produce 40 (55-gallon) drums and the next year it might be 200,” Joseph said. “We do our best to prepare, and just kind of take it as it comes.”
“It’s different very year,” Melissa said. “We’re all kind of concerned about the tupelo flow this year because of the damage to the tupelo trees by Hurricane Michael (in October 2018). We are hopeful that the crop will be good despite the storm damage.”
The Registers sell more than half of their honey directly to customers through farmers’ markets and local retail outlets. They attend a minimum of six farmers’ markets every week and often do as many as 10 events a week.
“We have to have every single person’s help (from the family business) to make that happen,” Melissa said. “Everyone has a vital role. We have lots of family members who help out here and they’re all hard workers.
“We really get out and try to meet our customers face-to-face, which gives us a lot more repeat customers than we would get on the Internet. We’re still busy building our brand.”
Internet sales are growing and boosting the number of wholesale accounts is one of the next items on the company’s list.
“Our philosophy is we work as hard as we can and take on new things as we are able,” Melissa said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves when it comes to growth. It’s important that we maintain the integrity of our product and our brand as we grow.”
Moving the farm’s bees from one part of the country to another is a tricky proposition, Joseph said, as the farm crew has to work months in advance to make sure the bees are healthy enough to make the trip.
“We’ve got to make sure every hive has a queen and that the food source is right so they’re getting fed properly,” he said. “You select hives that are going to make the grade. There are stringent regulations for the interstate transfer of bees, so we have to make sure everything is done properly.”
The hives are loaded on flatbed trailers and pulled by semis to the different parts of the country. Bee nets cover the hives so the bees can’t fly and drivers have to keep the truck moving during the day.
“If (the drivers) sleep at night when the bees are not trying to fly, then there are no problems,” Joseph said.
He said he has been stung “thousands of times” working with bees over the past seven years since he began the operation.
“It always hurts,” he said. “But I don’t swell up anymore. It takes years of beekeeping before you can ignore a bee that’s crawling under your veil as you are working with a hive. When I was first working with the bees I was swatting at them all the time. Now they’re just a minor inconvenience.”
The farm produces a variety of honey-related products, from honey in various bottle sizes to soaps, lip balms, hand lotions, beeswax candles and bee pollen. Joseph said they aren’t done coming up with new products to offer their customers.
“I have a list of things I want to add that I haven’t gotten to yet,” he said. “I’m thinking of honey beer and mead. But we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves with our growth.”
Joseph said not many people realize the importance of bees for pollinating crops across the country and world.
“Bees pollinate 70 of the 100 crops that feed 90 percent of the world,” he said. “Without bees, those crops would not exist or exist at the same production level. The variety and availability of the foods we enjoy would definitely be much different.”