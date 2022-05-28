As a civilian who has never served in the military, writing about Memorial Day, and our nation’s active-duty soldiers and veterans, is a sensitive task. The veterans I’m acquainted or friends with aren’t the kind of folks who know how to respond when someone cheerfully or solemnly thanks them for their service. The veterans I know are extremely humble people who, I think, view their time in uniform not as an act of heroism, but rather as a dangerous, important and fulfilling job that they’re not particularly excited about reliving in casual conversation. All just to say, I’ve been thinking about this column since long before I began writing for the Leader-Telegram. I’ve been thinking about writing this column since early 2016 when an Army veteran who happened into my life passed away at the age of 33. I’d like to refer to this man as “Kirby,” though that was not his real name.
I met Kirby in 2014, through a mutual acquaintance. Kirby was a quiet man, with the sort of dry sense of humor that snuck up on me. He and I were separated in age by about three years; the same gap of time I share with my younger brother. I cannot say whether it was Kirby who inquired about work, or whether it was me. But I had a series of odd jobs that needed attention on our land and Kirby was handy. Far handier than me. We set up a time to meet and after I showed him the list of chores, he simply said he could get the job done.
“I really don’t know what to pay you,” I said.
“Pay me whatever you think the job is worth,” Kirby said.
“Well, that doesn’t seem right,” I replied. “What if I underpay you?”
“You won’t,” he said.
We agreed on an hourly wage and shook hands. None of the jobs were pressing. Kirby could work at his own pace.
When the first small list of jobs was completed, I paid Kirby. He asked about other work. I felt a little bad about the tasks I was handing Kirby. It wasn’t glamorous work, and I felt like he could do better. But he assured me that he really did want the work, and that he needed the money. He didn’t speak very much, but when he did, it was about his wife and daughter. It was plain to see that even the idea of them animated his voice. He was trying to plan and prepare a better life for them. He knew that my wife was an attorney and he asked questions about how to organize a will, should something happen to him. At the time, I didn’t think much of Kirby’s fixation on preparation. At about six foot and maybe 220 pounds, he was an extremely solid man. If he carried extra pounds, it was what my friends and I call “power fat,” that sort of well-earned weight that is born out of a mixture of hard labor and age. He might’ve been a former college linebacker, or a middle-aged dairy farmer. My wife passed along information and phone numbers, and she and I felt like we were doing our bit, helping this vet how we could, with knowledge and a little money, too.
But at some point, we couldn’t keep offering Kirby jobs. Whatever we were paying him wasn’t insignificant, and none of the tasks he was completing were so vital that we could continue this arrangement forever. In my memory, it was a day like today when I paid him his last wages and bid him goodbye. A spring day, the new leaves wet with rain and the grass thick and lush. I don’t remember actively imbuing that moment with importance. I suppose I thought I’d see Kirby down the line, casually, just as I had before. I figured that maybe, when I had more money, I could line up additional work for him. But there was something severe and final about Kirby’s affect as he drove away from our house that I’ll never forget either. It was heavy.
Then, many months later, I read Kirby’s obituary in this newspaper. Kirby had told me just the faintest sketch of his military service. I remember for example what unit he served in, but I did not know that he completed five tours of Afghanistan and Iraq. I cannot imagine what he experienced during that time, or the things he saw, or what he might have been called to do. This is one of the burdens of the soldier — they are forever alienated from their own culture by the knowledge and trauma they experience in protection of, in service of, the very country they serve. I never asked Kirby about his time overseas, but I also didn’t have to. I could feel it, that hurt.
For many years, I have thought about Kirby. I’ve thought, and regretted, not finding him more work. I regret thinking that his labor was too expensive, or that the jobs I could offer him were somehow undignified. In hindsight, I know they weren’t, that actually, maybe coming to our land and working at his own pace in a peaceful rural setting was exactly what he needed and wanted. Intellectually, I know I’m not responsible for Kirby’s untimely death, but I feel somehow culpable. I feel like if I could have just kept him going, kept him talking, maybe he’d still be around. Maybe we would have become friends. There is a terrible guilt that he once invited me to a party that I never attended. I wish I had. Wish I’d stood around and drank beers with Kirby, even if the conversation was clumsy and halting.
Kirby didn’t want any hollow and fleeting thank-yous. I doubt he wanted a memorial or park to honor his service. I think, like all of us, what he needed was fellowship and purpose. He wanted work, and he wanted a secure future for his child. I wish he was still around, and I will never forget him, or the quiet dignity in which he carried a secret burden he was too stoic to share.
There’s a lot of hurt in our country right now. I can’t claim to know how to fix that hurt, but I know that compassion and kindness go a long way. I know that sometimes, someone who is hurt, invites you into their lives, probably quietly, and if you can, you should accept that invitation to listen and learn and perhaps, heal.