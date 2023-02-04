photo0.jpg

Robert Motzer, a former student at DeLong Middle School, began participating in the DeLong mentoring program with mentor Barbara Bowers in 1998.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Robert Motzer was a self-described shy kid. Growing up the oldest of three in a single-parent household, he said he often felt a certain sense of responsibility in helping care for his siblings.

When he was offered the chance to participate in DeLong Middle School’s mentorship program in sixth grade, Motzer saw an opportunity to step outside of his comfort zone and try something new for himself.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.

Recommended for you