Students and job-seekers interested in Wisconsin's cheesemaking industry are encouraged to register now to participate in the 2020 Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Job Fair. The opportunity is offered at no cost to students and job-seekers that want to connect with the emerging workforce and prospective employers on April 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.
“Dairy processing is a dynamic, diverse career field with tremendous opportunity for advancement,” said Rebekah Sweeney, WCMA Communications, Education and Policy Director. “We believe CheeseExpo is the perfect venue to show young people paths for growth in our industry.”
WCMA is also inviting students from technical colleges and high schools across Wisconsin to help employers connect with skilled tradespeople and entry-level staff. Students interested in the dairy processing industry enjoy free registration to not only the WCMA Job Fair, but also to CheeseExpo exhibits and receptions.
“As the labor market continues to tighten, it’s increasingly important for employers to reach out to the emerging workforce,” added Sweeney. “WCMA is here to support that effort, and we’re pleased to directly connect our members with talented young people planning careers in the dairy industry.”
Register for free as a job seeker at WisCheeseMakers.org.