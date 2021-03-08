Fresh off Reedsburg’s second-place finish in the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls state basketball tournament in late February, sisters Trenna and Sydney Cherney knew there was still work that needed to be done.
Not only would the sisters like to return to the state tournament, but the Cherneys had chores to do on the family’s Wonewoc farm.
Just like there were chores to do a couple days earlier, before leaving for the state tournament.
“I told them, ‘I can just about guarantee you there’s not another girl at the state tournament vaccinating pigs four hours before they leave for state,’” said Todd Cherney, the girls’ father and an FFA advisor at Reedsburg Area High School.
The Cherneys raise swine and sheep on their farm northwest of Reedsburg. Trenna and Sydney take care of the feeding, breeding, farrowing and lambing, Todd said. The sisters also show livestock around the Midwest, and their Supervised Agricultural Experiences involve swine, sheep and cattle.
“They do all the day to day chores before and after school,” Todd said. “I know I am biased, but they work pretty hard.”
That hard work carried over to the basketball court, where the sisters helped the Reedsburg Beavers to their first girls state tournament appearance since 2012 and the first championship game appearance in school history.
“This has been something our town and everybody has been excited about. To be a part of it will be part of who we are forever. That’s pretty special,” Trenna said. “We cherished every moment we had when we were able to play.”
Reedsburg fell to Green Bay Notre Dame 68-56 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Feb. 27 in La Crosse. Sydney, a freshman guard, had 14 points and Trenna, a junior forward, added 11 points in the championship game.
The Beavers finished the season with a 20-2 record. The team had no seniors on the roster, which should set them up for another strong season next year.
“This season was pretty incredible,” Sydney said. “Next year will be a lot of fun.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this season got off to a slow start, with conference games being canceled and many November and December games getting rescheduled into January, Trenna said.
“It felt like if we weren’t in the barn, we were in the gym,” Trenna said. “And we try to be in the barn as much as possible with the animals, because that’s what my sister and I love to do.”
Still, playing four games a week for much of January didn’t slow the sisters, she said.
“We’ve heard people say my sister and I don’t get tired on the court,” Trenna said. “We’re up early, working and pushing through when we’re tired.
“The farm has helped create who I am, and it shows on the court.”
Todd said he can definitely see the work the sisters do on the farm paying off on the basketball court, and both Trenna and Sydney agreed.
“The farm has helped build a strong work ethic,” Sydney said. “We’re up early, helping before school and after school. It’s taught us how to work hard, which definitely translates to basketball.”
The coronavirus pandemic canceled many fairs and shows from the county to the state and national level last year, but Trenna said the sisters were able to find opportunities to show livestock, though it often meant more travel than a typical summer.
But that wasn’t a problem, the sisters said.
“Going to shows with my family and especially my sister is what I enjoy the most,” Sydney said. “Summers showing we get to have a lot of time together.”
Trenna said summer showing has also carried over to basketball.
“Being on the farm has contributed to the work effort that I have. And showing has made me competitive,” Trenna said. “When it comes to basketball, being strong and competitive on the court comes from the farm.”
Trenna said with recent farrowing, the farm is now home to about 120 piglets, and their 20 ewes were a little more than halfway through lambing in early March.
This year has been a mix of in-person and virtual learning at Reedsburg Area High School, which has given the sisters more time on the farm than usual. After a day of virtual school in early March, the sisters had to head out to take care of their ewes during lambing season.
“It’s been really nice for us, being home for virtual days. We’re able to balance school and farm,” Trenna said. “We had a ewe that had two lambs today, so it was nice to be here for that.”
With this basketball season behind them, Trenna said the sisters’ attention will turn to FFA judging team competitions, lamb and pig projects and a summer of showing, all while getting ready for another promising basketball season.
Todd said the sisters are up for the challenge.
“A lot of the life lessons they have learned on the farm have helped them in their athletic careers,” Todd said. “They’ve learned the value of hard work, they’ve learned a lot about teamwork. They’re country kids, farm kids, and they are proud of it.”