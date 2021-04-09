The Executive Committee of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 Eau Claire County confirmed April 7 that the show will go on, with key COVID-19 safety protocols in place, July 20-22 at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire.
Executive Committee Chair Mike Gintner, Vice Chair Mark Hagedorn, and Host Farm Manager Ken Traaseth were on hand on April 5 as the first trailer was placed on the show grounds.
Tickets for the show will go on sale by June. Local hotels are booking rooms at special rates now.
Attendee anticipation for the show is high across the region, and the committee is planning for strong attendance.
More than 350 exhibitors from across the Midwest and Canada have already committed to the 2021 show. Innovation Square will feature an incredibly diverse array of area farms including the following:
• Huntsinger Farms, the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the United States and the world;
• Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponics grower of greens and salmon in the U.S.;
• Chippewa Valley Bean, the world’s premiere kidney bean grower and processor, and its home farm, Doane Farm;
• Award-winning Marieke Gouda cheese company and its home Penterman Dairy Farm; and
• Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple growers and agritourism businesses in the Midwest.
Local favorite singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze will provide an acoustic performance for attendees each day of the show. Kroeze has also contributed a private concert for a winner of the show raffle, the proceeds of which will benefit the local community. Raffle tickets will be available in June.
“Farm Tech Days Eau Claire is officially on,” said Gintner. “The program committees have put together an amazing range of interesting and entertaining sessions — there’s something for everyone.”
The committee has been in close communication with Eau Claire County officials to ensure that the show operates safely and has the appropriate safety protocols in place. Final details will be decided by the end of June.
The Executive Committee has decided not to hold expanded evening hours during the show.
“We are working with local restaurants and taverns so that show attendees can easily enjoy food, drink and entertainment from the wide range of great options throughout the Eau Claire area,” added Gintner.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has more than a 65-year history of bringing producers and service providers together to share what is new and innovative in agriculture.
The show’s website at www.wifarmtechdays.org features a real-time map showing exhibitor and exhibit locations, program details, as well as a visitor “My Show Planner” feature that visitors can use to get the most out of the three-day show.