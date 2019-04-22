There are as many ways of planting a vegetable garden as there are gardeners. I’ll share what I do and how I do it, but in no way do I suggest mine is the best way or the only way.
I try to plant several vegetables as quickly as possible in the spring, but not so quickly that a late frost will wipe them out. At my farm I can usually expect one more frost in late May. Nothing is more discouraging than to see a row of wilted, dead and dying tomato plants in early morning after a frost. This is central Wisconsin. Those who live in other places need to check the dates for spring and fall frosts in their area.
Some vegetables can tolerate a late spring frost. Other vegetables will wither and die when the temperature touches 32 degrees. Frost-resistant vegetables include: cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, radishes, onions, peas, beets and potatoes.
Potatoes are a bit of an anomaly in this group. They like to be planted when it is cool and they grow well when it is cool. But a late-spring frost will kill their little emerging leaves and set them back until new leaves emerge.
The following vegetables are not frost tolerant: tomatoes, beans, sweet corn, all vine crops and peppers. Besides the danger of late-spring frosts, soil temperatures in the 40- or 50-degree range will prevent beans, squash, pumpkin and cucumber seeds from germinating.
I plant my garden in stages, beginning in mid-April and continuing until early June, depending on the weather. I try to plant potatoes by the middle of April. Potatoes are slow to send their first shoots out of the ground, and thus are frost-protected until the first leaves appear.
Potatoes like cool, wet weather and thrive under these conditions. Hot, dry weather slows down their growth. By late April, I plant a row of lettuce. It’s a cool-weather crop and the seeds will germinate in relatively cool soil. I next plant the peas, another cool-weather crop. Pea seeds are many times larger than either lettuce or spinach seeds so are easier to handle and space in the row.
In this second round of planting, I plant a row of radishes and a row of carrots. A garden wouldn’t be a garden without radishes, carrots and peas, all relatively easy to grow, and all quite tasty.
Next come onions. I buy onion sets. Yellow onions grow better than red onions, I don’t know why. If the mid- to late April days continue pleasant, meaning there is no spring snowstorm and the garden is not covered with frost in the morning, I plant about a half row of beet seeds. Also, during this second round of garden planting, I set out broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi and cabbage plants, which I purchase. At one time I started these vegetables from seed, which is not difficult to do. But today, for me, it is more convenient to buy the little plants from a garden center. I like to get them in early so I can begin enjoying the broccoli by mid- to late July, as well as the early cabbage.
As I plant each row, I jot down on my garden map what I planted, usually indicating the vegetable variety. Additionally, on a small wooden marker (purchased at a garden supply store), I write the name of the vegetable and the variety and place these markers at both ends of each row.
With continuing warmer weather and soil temperatures rising, (usually by early to mid-May), I plant the sweet corn, ornamental corn, sorghum, broom corn and popcorn.
By mid- to late May, I plant the cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, zucchini and gourds. A mistake I made for several years is to plant these vining crops too early, before the ground had warmed sufficiently. The seeds of these crops are notorious for their poor germination rates. Even when the soil is warm, I usually expect that half of the seeds I plant won’t grow. In fact, the seed packets usually suggest planting as many as six or eight seeds in a hole to compensate for the poor germination.
For all these vining crops, I leave them plenty of room, which means I don’t plant anything in the rows on either side of them. I also don’t plant the vining crops near each other. Pumpkins and cucumbers don’t get along with each other. Pumpkins will overrun the cucumbers, and before you know it, no cucumbers. During the first days of June, I set out my tomato plants which I have started from seeds back in April.
These are a few things I’ve learned from 50 years of gardening.
