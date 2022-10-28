Bavarian stone meister Stefan Voelkel, who is originally from Germany and awaiting citizenship, has made himself at home in the town of Barron. He has also put hundreds of hours into making everyone who enters the east end of the city feel welcome.
Voelkel was hired by the city of Barron to stone carve a new sign after the July 19, 2019, storm demolished the wooden sign that for years stood just west of Wayside Cemetery. The new, 15-ton sign was installed in three sections.
The longtime stone carver said there’s not many left like him who still make signs by hand. He chiseled the Barron sign out of Indiana limestone. It spans 9½ feet tall by 15 feet wide. Because of its weight of 28,000 pounds, it was delivered and set by a telehandler in three sections, the largest of which weighs 11,000 pound section and displays the Barron logo.
Voelkel started the job in February. To meet an end of October deadline he worked on it in his spare time in addition to putting in a 40-50 hour work week as a countertop maker.
The FEMA funds the stonesmith receives won’t be equivalent to the time and effort he put into it, but he wanted to do it as a way for hand-hewn stone carving to forever be seen and appreciated.
Voelkel packed up his container of tools and left Germany 21 years ago, headed to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was hired as an artist to do some stone carvings. When the West Palm Beach company closed, the stone artist sought out work elsewhere. He even offered his services to finish the Crazy Horse sculpture in North Dakota.
While his work in West Palm Beach ended, a relationship began that eventually brought him to Barron. He met Beverly Candler in 2002. They married in 2006 and moved to Barron in 2009, when they were able to buy back a 5-acre plot that had been homesteaded by her great-grandfather Kolb in 1882.
The stonesmith, who has books to help him identify 20,000-30,000 kinds of naturalized stones known to exist, said working with stone is a lost art. Man-made stone is taking over as a more affordable option.
“They don’t do this anymore,” he said while working at chiseling out and brushing off the limestone letters. “This is hand-hewn. The young people don’t want to learn this trade anymore.”
Craftsmanship changing here and there
Back in Germany, Voelkel has done restoration work on churches, castles and statues and has engraved cemetery stones. He has also done one at the cemetery in Barron in memory of a brother-in-law.
He said in his homeland craftsmen are more common, as there are stonesmiths, blacksmiths, steelsmiths and others. To make a product, one does one part, the other does another and all are required to show their license before beginning a job. Here he said people just want to see photos of what he has done in the past.
“In America they have only a Chamber of Commerce but no Chamber of Craftsmanship,” the stonesmith said. “Over there, they have both, one for commerce, one for the trades.”
Voelkel said young people join the workforce sooner in Germany, but the skill and workmanship of previous generations is fading.
“I was finished with school at 15,” Voelkel said, which was when he began his first occupation as a butcher. “That’s what they do wrong here in America, they baby them until 22 or 23.”
He said those raised on farms with chores have that instilled work ethic, but it is disappearing among young people raised in cities, both in Germany and America.
“You don’t get young helpers,” Voelkel said. “No people available. I offered $25 an hour, and I still don’t get people. They need too much training.”
Opening a cupboard at his Barron workshop filled with books he called “priceless,” the stone artist said he uses them to study anatomy and calligraphy before doing a sculpture to get just the right form and design. He said many young artists don’t take the time to study in books like that anymore.
He said locksmiths used to make another key by hand; now one can put a key in a machine and it makes a duplicate in minutes.
He said even sacks of mortar have changed for those who work as masons. They used to buy sand, cement and lime and mix it themselves; now it all comes premixed.
“Everything is prefabricated, even the houses,” Voelkel said. “Everything’s changed.”