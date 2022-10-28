Bavarian stone meister Stefan Voelkel, who is originally from Germany and awaiting citizenship, has made himself at home in the town of Barron. He has also put hundreds of hours into making everyone who enters the east end of the city feel welcome.

Voelkel was hired by the city of Barron to stone carve a new sign after the July 19, 2019, storm demolished the wooden sign that for years stood just west of Wayside Cemetery. The new, 15-ton sign was installed in three sections.