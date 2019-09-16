SPENCER LAKE — Carloads of Packers fans, decked out with green and gold gear, streamed to Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday for the first home game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, but cousins Elizabeth Retzlaff and Jeremy Griesbach took the slow route. They arrived by horse and buggy.
“About 19 years ago, my grandfather started this trip from Tomah to Green Bay,” Retzlaff said. “He had a one-eyed horse that was going to get passed away from cancer, so he decided he needed to go on a long trip.”
“Packer Bob” Retzlaff’s annual traveling tribute to his favorite team started on horseback but gradually updated to a two-seater Amish buggy and several different horses over the years to make the roughly 180-mile jaunt.
“He just loved football and loved his horses and wanted to combine the two,” Retzlaff said.
When Packer Bob first started the trip, his granddaughter and some of the nieces and nephews would tag along, but it was mostly his wife, Mena, who rode shotgun and did the planning. She also designed and hand-painted the fan art on the buggy’s green and gold chassis.
Two years ago, Packer Bob was dealing with his own issues with cancer and told the family he was thinking of skipping the ride that fall. His nephew challenged him to keep going.
“I told him, Bob, get the buggy ready. We’re going with or without you,” said Griesbach. “He made it with us that year and passed away about four weeks after.”
The only day Bob missed on that ride was the Friday near Green Bay when news media tended to show up to see the buggy coming into town.
“I don’t think he wanted to deal with that, because he (said he) didn’t feel good enough to make it that day. But, by about 3 o’clock, he was calling asking what bar he was meeting us at at the end of the day,” Griesbach said, laughing.
It was the cousins who decided to continue the trip for him, but it almost didn’t happen when the horse they were going to use broke its leg. About a month before the first game of the season last year, they found “Bud,” a 15-year-old gelding who had been trained for both pulling and trail riding and was rock solid with passing traffic. Griesbach said his uncle probably wouldn’t have liked Bud much, because he wants to trot all the time, and Bob’s philosophy about the buggy ride was to take it easy, unwind, don’t worry.
“He would have been trying to slow him down the whole way,” Griesbach said with a chuckle “I’ve been working a little bit in the buggy along the way, which Uncle Bob would kick my butt for. He’d be hollering at me, ‘Get off that damn phone!’”
Another thing Uncle Bob wouldn’t have approved of is facebook.com/packer_buggy, “but there’s a lot of people out there in the family who always want to know where we’re at and how it’s going every day,” Griesbach said. “That’s a way of doing it to save us 30 calls a day from my aunt and parents.”
The trip this year was expected to take close to two weeks with 20 to 30 miles on travel days and plenty of rest in between for Bud and the cousins. By the Tuesday before the game, the travelers were trotting along a county road south of Waupaca. Griesbach said they have slept in motels, in their car and with relatives along the way. Packer Bob grew up in New London, one of 17 kids, so there are plenty of relatives who also helped with a chase car, buggy repairs, horse care and occasional ride-alongs. Bud stays with a cousin near Oneida when he’s not in harness.
“It’s really cool this way to see the family step up. While we’re the ones doing it, there’s a lot of people supporting us,” Griesbach said.
The buggy needed a last-minute repair before this year’s trip and will get a complete overhaul for 2020. The cousins aren’t sure how long they will be doing the trips, but they have a mission in mind.
“Our goal that we kind of agreed to last year was that we are going to do this until we get Packer Bob into the Packer (Fan) Hall of Fame, because that’s where he belongs,” Griesbach said. “Hopefully it’s only a couple of years, but if it’s 20 or 30 years, I’ll be older and fatter riding on a buggy.”