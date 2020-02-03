The number of kids in any school classroom who live on farms has been steadily declining for years. When asked how many students have even visited a farm, the hands don’t always shoot up in every classroom.
That not only has an impact on the students themselves, but it can affect the farmers as well, Samantha Gasson of Bull City Farm in Rougemont, North Carolina, said during Food Animal Concerns Trust’s “Farm Camps for Kids” webinar in January.
For 20 years, Gasson has been offering farm camps, bringing thousands of kids to Bull City Farm and exposing them to farming.
“A lot of these kids have never been on a farm before,” Gasson said. “You’re introducing them to farming and your making them, as adults, think more kindly towards farming. So when they’re voting and making adult decisions about things that affect us as farmers, you want them to be thinking back to that wonderful experience on the farm.”
Ana Skemp of Deep Roots Community Farm in La Crosse has been offering farm camps to students in the La Crosse area for about 10 years.
“Farm camps are my favorite thing we do,” Skemp said. “We’ve had thousands of kids on the farm over the years, and I hope we continue it for decades to come.”
Skemp is a graduate of the Land Stewardship Project’s Farm Beginnings course. Before becoming a farmer, she was an elementary school teacher and she is a mother of five kids.
“We learned in our Farm Beginnings course that every farmer has an unfair advantage: Perhaps you have a business degree or you take amazing photos,” Skemp said. “Our unfair advantage is that we’re really close to a city. We’re five miles away so it’s really easy to get people out to our farm, and we take advantage of that.”
Deep Roots Community Farm collaborates with the School District La Crosse to offer several free camps to students in the district and they offer several three- to five-day fee-based sessions for kids outside of the school district, students who couldn’t get into the free sessions or kids who would like to attend several sessions, Skemp said.
Skemp said the Deep Roots Community Farm mission statement is to produce food with integrity and to involve the community in that process.
“Farm camps are a way for us to give back to the world,” Skemp said. “It’s something we can do with our kids and earn money.
“Our kids always participate in all the weeks of farm camp. It’s something they can do with their friends. Their friends register for the farm camps and they just really love it.”
Farm camp programming at Deep Roots is geared toward children 5 to 18 and occasionally parent-child education for younger children and caretakers. Public school students make up most of the attendees, but they have also hosted Boys and Girls Club groups and English as a Second Language groups.
A majority of the Deep Roots farm camps happen on their 160-acre home farm. They also have access to an 1,100-acre family farm where they do a lot of hiking with the camps, and they recently bought an apple orchard, which will eventually be included in the farm-camp programming, Skemp said.
The farm includes several streams, which offer campers the opportunity to cool off in July and August, pastures, hay land and woodlands for hiking, a native prairie planting and pollinator habitat.
Deep Roots also offers a horse-boarding facility with about 25 horses. Three of the horses are designated for farm camps.
“They’re very old and very gentle,” Skemp said.
Deep Roots Community Farm is also home to a herd of 28 cows that calve in May and are rotationally grazed, pastured pigs and backyard flock of chicken and ducks, along with two recently added goats.
Skemp said they direct market grass-fed beef in the La Crosse area and the camps can provide another income stream for a small, diversified farm.
“One of the unexpected benefits is that it has helped us grow a very loyal customer base for our other products,” Skemp said. “If people send kids to your farm, they want to support you in other ways too, and that’s been really nice.”
Skemp said they have five things they try to touch on during any day at farm camp: They engage children in the real daily work on the farm; they engage children in seed to table gardening; they demonstrate and encourage respectful interactions with animals; they provide curriculum related to environmental education; and they offer free time in nature.
“This is what I know: I know that kids want to spend the entire day with the animals; I know that a lot of parents who register their kids for camp want them to garden; and grant-funders want things like seed-to-table gardening or building pollinator habitat or math and science curriculum to be delivered,” Skemp said. “We try to balance out these desires during our camps.”
Deep Roots Community Farm camps cost between $150 and $250 per session depending on length of the camp. Camps last between five and six hours per day and are capped at between 20 and 24 attendees. Skemp said camps fill quickly and they have a long waiting list.
“Do your math and figure out what your expenses are and then compare that to what other camps are charging,” Skemp said. “Be sure to not underestimate your value.”
Before jumping into camps, Deep Roots offered “days on the farm” for several hours in the spring, summer and fall and field trips to the farm for students.
“This is a great way to build interest in the community and build your audience and build curriculum and lessons,” Skemp said. “It’s also a great way to decide if you like it or not.”
Through the school district, Skemp has help from several teachers during her camps, but she has also had good luck with volunteers from the area, she said.
Before starting a camp, she recommended running farm camp plans past an attorney, getting a good insurance policy and run background checks on anyone who will have contact with children. Skemp said it’s also important to have an emergency plan.
“You don’t want to have to think on your feet in a scary situation,” she said. “We’ve been very lucky over our 10 years to never have anything worse than a bloody nose.”
Skemp said she not only enjoys seeing the influence the farm can have on the children, but also the other way around. As part of the camp experience, she said she has the children think like the animals and come up with ideas for how to improve the animals’ lives. These exercises have led to the addition of scratching posts in the pastures and shelter from predators for the chickens.
“You’re able to make a tremendous difference in these kids’ lives,” Skemp said. “And it’s a delightful way to spend your summer days.”
For more information about Deep Roots Community Farm, visit deeprootscommunityfarm.com.