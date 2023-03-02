63fe3a9eafb49.image.jpg

Commercial fisher Leland LaPointe, a citizen of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, picks cisco from gillnets after lifting them from Lake Superior onto the fish tug Ava June during a fishing run near the Apostle Islands on Nov. 15. 

 Bennet Goldstein / Wisconsin Watch

The ensnared fish seemed to materialize from the water. Thrashing, wriggling, they rose, enfolded by mesh.

A lift reeled a gillnet into the arms of a waiting crew, who hoisted it atop a table. Iridescent scales popped into the air like confetti as the men gripped and untangled the flopping lake herring from the net.