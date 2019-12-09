STEVENS POINT — As an economist, it wasn’t unusual for Jerome Segura to crunch the numbers on his family’s dining habits.
It is perhaps a little more unusual that it turned him to farming. But, after evaluating his family’s mushroom budget, Segura decided to try growing his own mushrooms in the basement of the family’s Stevens Point home.
Eventually, photos of the mushrooms Segura was growing for the family’s consumption started drawing some interest on Facebook and he decided to expand his operation, starting Segura & Sons Mushroom Farm in January 2019.
“Mushroom growing was really an over-dinner idea after acknowledging we were spending $20 to $30 a week on common poop-loving mushrooms: button/portobello mushrooms,” Segura said. “At the time, I evaluated the inputs and thought it would be fun trying to grow them for less.”
So Segura, who left his job at UW-Stevens Point in 2018, turned to the internet for advice on where to start. After finding some academic literature on growing sustainable wood-loving mushrooms, the enterprise started to take off.
“The biggest challenge for me as a beginner was developing proper techniques with sufficient stop gaps that minimize contamination risk,” Segura said. “The academic literature on mushrooms was great, but as a regional economist, a social scientist, this was a huge gap in my educational background.”
“It’s been a two-year process of trying to figure out how to make it work and how to keep the mushrooms happy,” said Cara Adams, Segura’s wife and owner of Agora, a downtown Stevens Point makers market which sells goods from artists and makers from around the state, including Segura & Sons mushrooms.
Segura started growing mushrooms using a lime pasteurization method, rather than the more common steam sterilization, which was cost prohibitive and was more energy intensive than he wanted.
“We tweak the pH with lime, so we don’t use that process of sterilization that is burning fossil fuels for hours on end,” Adams said. “That’s our approach to trying to do things a little more sustainable.”
Segura built a vapor-sealed room that takes up about 100 square feet of the family’s basement to create a fruiting chamber. The mushrooms incubate and colonize on blocks made of hardwood pellets, and then go into the fruiting chamber for the humidity.
The plastic-wrapped blocks the mushrooms grow on are made of sawdust inoculated with mycelium, which is the vegetative part of the fungus. Over the course of a couple weeks, the mycelium expands, changing the block from brown to white.
“The white is the mycelium. It’s like the roots of the mushroom, because mushrooms are not a plant and they aren’t an animal,” Adams said. “It’s this whole different concept to understand the basics of it.”
After cutting open the plastic covering to the block, the mushrooms begin to emerge from the block.
Segura currently grows wood-loving mushrooms including a variety of oyster, lions mane, and chestnut mushrooms. He has also successfully grown enokitaki mushrooms. Everything grows on hardwood bulk substrate, but as with different garden plants, some mushrooms require more nitrogen supplementation, so he adds bran at varying rates to the bulk substrate, he said.
Segura said the chestnut (Pholiota adiposa) mushrooms have a robust flavor and hold up well to heat, maintaining a nice crunch and lions mane (Hericium erinaceus) mushrooms — which have teeth rather than gills and the flavor and texture to mimic crab — are thought to improve cognitive function, regenerate nerves, and have been linked to Alzheimer’s prevention. Pink oyster (Pleurotus djamor) mushrooms can be substituted for ham steaks or bacon and pair well with egg dishes and Italian oyster (Pleurotus pulmonarius) mushrooms go well with pasta, especially in a cream sauce, or beer battered and lightly fried, he said.
“The pink oysters are a fan favorite,” Adams said. “They taste like bacon when you crisp them up. They’re amazing.”
“The boys really enjoy (chestnut mushrooms) sauteed in a butter sauce with peas and rice,” Segura said.
Segura typically harvests between 30 and 50 pounds of mushrooms each week. The goal is to increase that to about 100 pounds, Adams said.
“These mushrooms have an incredibly short shelf life,” Adams said. “Once they’re harvested, you have to eat them within roughly a week, so it makes it hard for major grocery stores to carry this kind of stuff.”
Segura & Sons Mushroom Farm mushrooms are available at Agora, the downtown Stevens Point makers market that Adams opened in July 2018, and at the Stevens Point Area Winter Farmers Market, 900 Brilowski Road, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. They also run a community-supported-agriculture operation.
“I’ve sold out by 11 a.m. every single week,” Adams said about the Stevens Point Area Winter Farmers Market. “It’s crazy. There’s a demand for mushrooms.”
Adams said their sons, ages 7 and 3, do their part to earn their naming position in the business.
“I grew up on a farm and his parents were entrepreneurs and owned their own business, so both of us have always had parents working on something they owned, and we wanted to have that with our kids,” Adams said. “So they help mixing jars and haul things and help out in little ways.”
For more information about Segura & Sons Mushroom Farm, visit www.nandnllc.com/seguramushrooms or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SeguraMushrooms.