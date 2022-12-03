Photo

Owner Rachel Gullicksrud displays some of the product at Hilltop Pickling.

 Photo by Nickolas Butler

You enter a Northwoods tavern and there are certain expectations, certain details and flourishes that corroborate a place’s authenticity and attractiveness. Neon signs glowing in the window. Taxidermy. Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers memorabilia. Pull tabs. Video gambling machines.

And, more times than not, somewhere behind the bar near the cash register will be a glass container of pickled eggs. When I was a kid tagging along with my father as we visited his favorite watering holes, I was more than a little curious about those eggs. Sometimes the popcorn, chips, peanuts and candy would be displayed to the side of the bar, within reach of patrons. Even I could snag my own bag of Doritos or pretzels. But pickled eggs were always stored beside the vodka and whisky, gin and vermouth. Back then, I wondered if they were swimming in some alcoholic brine. They seemed exotic, even dangerous. They looked prehistoric, like a clutch of preserved pterodactyl eggs. I had never seen a person eat one before and wondered if they were dangerous, like consuming blowfish.