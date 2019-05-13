The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced this year’s scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
This year’s 17 scholarship winners are as follows:
• Oscar G. and Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 scholarship, five awarded): Katie Baker of Franksville, Racine County; Gaelan Combs of Verona, Dane County; Brianna Jones of Big Bend, Waukesha County; Hannah Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County; and Abigail Solum of Rice Lake, Barron County.
• Frances and Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 scholarship, two awarded): Jacob Schurtz of Emerald, St. Croix County; and Amannda Szomi of Medford, Taylor County.
• T.L. Bewick Scholarship ($1,000 scholarship, four awarded): Paige Betthauser of Caledonia, Racine County; Jordan Blue of Baraboo, Sauk County; Alexandra Koon of Winneconne, Winnebago County; and Catherine Stewart of Prescott, Pierce County.
• T.L. Bewick Scholarship ($750 scholarship, one awarded): Holly Groell of Osseo, Eau Claire County.
• Harold and Irene Hendrickson Scholarship ($1,000 scholarship, one awarded): Hannah Wilson of Beloit, Rock County.
• Culver’s 4-H Scholarship Award ($750 scholarship, two awarded): Abby Ruplinger of Mount Calvary, Fond du Lac County; and Tara Stauffacher of Columbus, Columbia County.
• Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship ($750 scholarship, one awarded): Mikayla Fechner of La Crosse, La Crosse County.
• Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship ($500 scholarship, one awarded): Natalie Rodgers of Sun Prairie, Dane County.
This year, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.