The spirit of Christmas shines brightly in Jack Madsen of Hayward. At just 6 years old, he’s giving Santa a run for his sleigh.
Jack has raised more than $800 selling his handmade snowflakes, and he’s using the money to buy toys for other children in Sawyer County through Christmas 4 Kidz.
Jack, the son of Breah Olson and Nicholas Madsen, goes to the Hayward Primary School and is in first grade.
His mother described him. “Jack is a typical little boy with a big imagination, and likes to express his ideas. Jack is always creating something — he’s not a sit-still kind of kid. Jack is a compassionate boy who understands others’ needs.”
Jack started making snowflakes at home and asked his dad to buy one, so his dad did. Jack then told his dad he needed more customers, so his dad suggested he sell snowflakes and donate the money for toys for other kids.
That idea sat well with Jack, who proceeded to make more than 50 snowflakes. He sold them at Retreat Home Furniture, at the primary school, and at Northern Lakes Propane.
Breah said they posted the story on Facebook, spurring more donations.
From there, Jack went on three shopping trips to buy toys—a bike, remote control cars, Barbie dolls, action figures, balls, play guns, stuffed animals, Play-Doh — everything a kid could want.
“He loved picking out toys for other kids. He unloaded all the toys at Price Rite, where there is a donation box for Christmas 4 Kidz of Sawyer County,” Breah said, adding that they decided to call him “our little entrepreneur” and call it the “Jack Frost Event.”
His grandfather, Bob Olson, brought the story to the Record. He said, “His Nana and Papa (grandparents) are proud of our grandson and his efforts to make other kids happy this Christmas.”