World Dairy Expo has presented Michael Hellenbrand of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, with a posthumous 2020 Friend of Expo Award. This award is given annually to volunteers of World Dairy Expo who continuously go above and beyond for the organization. Hellenbrand passed away this summer, but the positive impact he had on World Dairy Expo will remain for years.
Hellenbrand served on the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors as the current first vice president and was a past treasurer and former chairman of numerous committees. His financial background was a valuable asset to Expo as Hellenbrand helped to strengthen the organization’s financial position. He also played a large role in the construction of the New Holland Pavilions at the Alliant Energy Center and was a vocal advocate for Showring ethics and youth exhibitors.
“Mike was a true ambassador for World Dairy Expo,” said Bill Hageman, WDE Board president. “While he especially enjoyed providing opportunities for youth to experience the thrill of showing on the colored shavings, he was also very willing to share his time and his perspective for the greater good of the Expo family. He was the kind of friend who would pick you up if you got knocked down, but at the same time, one who was willing to give it to you straight — good news or difficult news.”