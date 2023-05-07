One April afternoon, while pushing my 3-year-old daughter Millie on a swing at Owen Park, I’m approached by a stranger.
“Hey Dad,” calls a woman in a motorcycle vest, “I just wanted to give you a little information.”
Since I am the only “Dad” in the vicinity, I suspect she’s talking to me. Instinctually, I put up my defenses. Though I don’t know quite what she’s selling, I’m certain I don’t need it.
But when she hands me a pamphlet for Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.), it’s apparent she’s not trying to sell me a thing.
“The name’s Zero,” she says, a fact easily confirmed by the name patch stitched to her vest. “We’re doing a little meet-n-greet — cookies, sidewalk chalk, that sort of thing,” she says, nodding to a nearby tent surrounded by several men and motorcycles. “Come check us out if you like.”
I let down my guard; she had me at cookies.
And I had to know: Who were these leathered crusaders?
Millie and I join Zero, T-Bone, and other B.A.C.A. members representing a few of the state’s five chapters. But as I soon learn, Bikers Against Child Abuse far transcends Wisconsin’s borders. Founded in Utah in 1995 by a motorcyclist/licensed clinical social worker, today the international organization boasts close to 300 chapters. Their mission: to empower children not to feel afraid.
Zero (who for safety purposes never reveals her name) shares that she and her husband — longtime admirers of B.A.C.A. — only recently committed themselves fully to the volunteer organization. So much so that Zero’s currently navigating the 16-to-24-month process to found the state’s sixth chapter in nearby Chetek. The process is extensive for a good reason: fingerprinting, background checks and training take time. But it’s worth it, Zero assures, to ensure that child victims of abuse (whom B.A.C.A. members call “heroes”) are always in safe hands when they’re with them.
The organization works like this: When a child abuse police report is filed, the non-abusive legal guardian is often made aware of B.A.C.A.’s services by way of the police or a child advocacy group. Should the legal guardian want to enlist B.A.C.A.’s services, they’ll contact the local chapter. At this point, B.A.C.A. members begin laying the groundwork for a “Level 1” intervention in conjunction with local and state officials. First, both a phone and in-person interview are conducted between legal guardians and B.A.C.A. representatives to ensure a good fit. Once a “good fit” is established, on the chosen day, all available B.A.C.A. members ride to their hero’s house, and — with the guardian’s support — bestow the child with a patch and biker name of their choice. The child then poses for a photograph alongside their “biker family,” which, according to B.A.C.A.’s website, is meant to convey a less than subtle message of, “I am not alone, and you don’t want to mess with my family.”
Additionally, the child is introduced to their two “primaries” — a pair of B.A.C.A. members who are “on call” for the child 24 hours a day. The day concludes with a teddy bear ceremony, in which each B.A.C.A. member hugs a bear, hugs their fellow member, and then passes the bear on to the next. This continues until the bear is “filled with hugs,” and the hero receives it.
“And that’s when you really see the tears start flowing,” Zero says. “Nothing like seeing a bunch of big bikers hugging.” Not only does it make for a nice moment, but it reinforces for the child the power of positive physical interactions.
Zero’s first Level 1 intervention followed this exact format. When the teddy bear ceremony concluded, the young hero — quite shy at the start of the day — turned to her biker family and proudly ordered them to “Mount up!”
“Anything that helps the hero feel unafraid,” Zero says, “we consider that a victory.”
Though Zero hasn’t experienced abuse firsthand, she’s not far from those who have. None of us are. According to recent data from the Child Welfare League of America, in 2020, Wisconsin received over 72,000 referrals for child abuse and neglect, from which 4,000 cases were confirmed. For every 1,000 children in Wisconsin, 3.3 are victims of abuse or neglect. While Wisconsin ranks 46th in child abuse cases nationwide — a mere fraction of the cases compared with other states — Zero won’t rest until the number matches her name.
“Every child should be able to live a life of freedom and choice,” Zero explains. “But abuse takes that freedom from them. So it's our mission to remove the fear and empower them again.”
As Zero and I chat, T-Bone — with my blessing, of course — gently inks Millie with a temporary B.A.C.A. tattoo. Then — with T-Bone’s permission — I plop Millie atop his bike for a photo.
Millie doesn’t need a biker family, but judging by her tattoo (and her right-at-home comfort on the back of T-Bone’s motorcycle), it’s clear she’s found one anyway.
When I attempt to give Zero credit for her good work, she’s quick to dismiss it. B.A.C.A.’s mission leaves no room for self-aggrandizement.
“It’s all about the kids,” Zero says. “It’s all about our heroes.”
Shortly before dark, Zero and the others mount up on their bikes and wave goodbye. Though they’re done for the day, their work is never done. Not so long as there are child “heroes” needing adult ones. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of people like Zero out there.
And B.A.C.A.’s just a bike ride away.