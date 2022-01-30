A recent trip to see family down in Ohio and Indiana, the region where I did most of my growing up, reminded me of what a different experience winter is for those in the lower Great Lakes area.
They still have four distinct seasons, and arguably have something starting in March that actually approximates spring and not just mud season.
But winter there is a much more variable experience. Many folks around here wonder what people do all winter if they don’t have months of skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing and snowshoeing to keep them occupied. A visit to Brown County State Park in Indiana showed that a milder winter has its own kind of beauty.
Brown County State Park is located just outside the charming little town of Nashville, Indiana. For those whose mental picture of Indiana is the endless flat cornfields along the interstate between Chicago and Indianapolis, Brown County — and much of southern Indiana — is a welcome surprise. The area resembles the Wisconsin Driftless Area with its rolling hills and steep creek valleys. The limestone bedrock lends a different shape to the landscape, with flatter horizons and straight gullies instead of the meandering streams and sandstone mounds of southwestern Wisconsin. With its lovely vistas, dense mature forests and gorgeous ravines, it’s a great year-round destination for hiking, camping, horseback riding and mountain biking. I had a chance last week to explore the Trail 8 section with my brother and friend of the column Bob Morris, who is lucky enough to live just down the road from this beautiful park.
The Trail 8 loop starts off at the west entrance to the park and the trailhead is at an overlook featuring a 1930s-era lookout tower. The trail parallels the park road for about a quarter mile before following a ridge into mature deciduous forest. The woods in southern Indiana are primarily oak-hickory habitat, and I saw very few evergreens anywhere in the park. Some notable trees we don’t see around here include sycamores, with their striking mottled-white bark, and beech trees. Most of the beech trees I saw were new understory growth, with very few of the big mature trees I remember from 30-40 years ago other than a lot of big deadfall logs.
Hiking conditions were almost perfect: no snow, but cold enough that the mud was frozen and easily navigated. The trail takes you to another lovely vista at Hesitation Point, before going past a nice picnic area and a turnoff to Ogle Lake. It winds past a number of steep valleys and ridges before taking you down the biggest set of trail stairs I’ve ever encountered, which made me glad I hadn’t taken the trail in the opposite direction. These stairs take you to the bottom of a ravine with a lovely creek featuring limestone banks and sedimentary rocks along the partially frozen stream. I didn’t see any of the geodes I used to find along Bear Creek to the north of the park, but I imagine that tourists have long since removed most of them.
After following the creek for a mile or so, we came to a confusing trail intersection that told us Trail 8 went in two different directions. One direction led us over to the Ogle Lake impoundment, where I was delighted to spot an Eastern bluebird on a post — not something I will see here at home this time of year. The lake had a thin layer of ice with no snow on it, appearing much like many of our inland lakes in November. We then made our way back to the main trail and up some switchbacks out of the ravine. The trail is well marked with nicely maintained signs, but they didn’t have any “You are here” maps at the intersections and frankly didn’t reflect what appeared on our map. By the time we made it back to an area we recognized, we had gone a lot further than the 3.6 miles advertised on our map and were running out of daylight. But having a chance to explore a different winter landscape was well worth it.
