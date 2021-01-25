Jennifer Hinkel of Franklin, the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen, was selected as the 2021 American Honey Queen.
As the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen, Hinkel promoted the honey industry in schools, through farmers’ markets and festivals, and media interviews.
Hinkel will spend the next year promoting honey and the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues both in person and through virtual platforms.
Hinkel is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship. She currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair and on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas tree farm. Besides beekeeping, her interests include showing and training horses, cooking and baking with honey, hiking, playing clarinet, and volunteering with 4-H.
To schedule an appearance and presentation from American Honey Queen Jennifer Hinkel, please contact American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell at 414-545-5514.
Wisconsin Honey Queen
Anna Evenson from Cambridge has been named the 2021 Wisconsin Honey Queen.
Follow Evenson’s activities on Facebook at Wisconsin Honey Queen Program.
To schedule an appearance with Wisconsin Honey Queen Anna Evenson, contact the Wisconsin Honey Queen Chairperson, Mary Kettlewell at 414-429-5502 or by email at wihoneyqueenprogram@gmail.com.