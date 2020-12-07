The holidays can be a particularly busy time of year — especially when you’re a postal worker who operates a Christmas tree farm.
“It has been pretty demanding, with more packages being delivered and people ordering so many things now instead of going to the stores because of the pandemic,” said Paul Griepentrog, a United States Postal Service employee for 32 years.
“So it’s refreshing to see people in a ‘normal situation’ out here getting Christmas trees like always. It makes us feel good that we can help people make their Christmas memories.”
Paul and his wife, Dawn, are celebrating their 10th year as owners of Grandpa G’s Christmas Trees. Paul works Mondays through Saturdays as a letter carrier, and Dawn works Mondays through Fridays at Thrivent insurance company. Throughout the holiday season they share weekend responsibilities running the tree farm and helping customers. Family members lend helping hands as well.
The Griepentrogs’ 40-acre property in the rural Brown County town of Greenleaf includes about 1,100 Christmas trees spanning 3 acres. Trees range from 5 to 14 feet and include Fraser firs, Canaan firs and blue spruce.
“Seeing so many people and families come, it’s very special to us,” Dawn said. “We have good memories of cutting our own Christmas trees. And we love seeing other people get to experience that joy too.”
The Griepentrog homestead dates to 1863, having served for decades as a dairy farm that also raised poultry and pigs. Paul grew up on the property and fondly recalls “doing work in the fields, riding the tractors, getting hay, making wood, milking cows … you name it. Whatever you needed to do on a dairy farm, we did it. … Now, I’m kind of carrying on the farming tradition we’ve had for more than 150 years. But it’s not cows anymore, it’s Christmas trees.”
Long gone are the farm’s 100-foot barn, granary, machine shed and pump house. But a chicken coop still stands, providing a scenic photo backdrop for customers. The surrounding land that isn’t used for Christmas trees or the Griepentrogs’ residence is rented out as cropland.
Paul met Dawn at college and the couple eventually married and moved to Illinois and then Oregon, where Dawn was born and raised. Her mother was raised on a dairy farm in Minnesota.
“On Thanksgiving weekends, after we were married, we’d come up from Illinois to visit my parents and cut a Christmas tree and bring it back to our house,” Paul said. “We continued cutting our own Christmas trees when we moved to Oregon.
“When we inherited this property (from his parents, Gordon and Delores Griepentrog) and moved back to Wisconsin in 1996, the cut-your-own tree places were hard to find here in our neck of the woods. So when we got settled and built our home, we ended up planting a couple dozen evergreens just for landscaping and they all did well and survived. So after a while we thought, since the trees are doing well maybe we should plant some Christmas trees for cut-your-own. And that’s how it got started.”
The Griepentrogs transplanted their first group of 3-year-old trees in 2010, followed by another batch of transplants one year later. They’ve been tending to them ever since. Neither insects nor disease have been problems, Paul said, adding that the only issue has been occasional “nuisance vegetation.” The couple began selling Christmas trees in 2016 and have seen business steadily increase. This year’s Thanksgiving weekend was its busiest yet.
Operating a Christmas tree farm is especially meaningful for the Griepentrogs because of their strong faith.
“I think it’s really important to have this for people at Christmas,” Paul said. “We have a Christian faith, and Jesus is the most important reason for the season. It’s just good to be part of people’s Christmas celebrations.”
The Griepentrogs are considering planting another group of Fraser firs and Canaan firs in the spring. Paul plans to retire in a couple of years, giving him more time to devote to the tree farm and other family endeavors.
“Paul is a farm boy at heart,” Dawn said. “He’s not one to sit around. He likes to be on the move and do things outside.”
Family members also help the couple with marketing efforts and assisting customers. Among them is daughter Amy Balza (husband Jon) and their children, Audrey and Ethan; daughter Emily Page (husband Chris); and son Timothy Griepentrog (wife Rebekah).
Grandpa G’s Christmas Trees is at 3159 Lark Road, Greenleaf. Most trees are $40 (5-foot trees are $20). It opened for the season the day after Thanksgiving and is open from 11 a.m. until dusk each weekend through Dec. 13. Customers may still buy trees for the duration of the Christmas season by making an appointment.
For more information, call 920-428-4303 or visit the Grandpa G’s Christmas Trees page on Facebook.