From almonds in California to the pumpkins on her home farm in southern Wisconsin, Jennifer Hinkel wants to make sure the importance of honey bees is well known.
As 2021 American Honey Queen, Hinkel will have the opportunity to educate people across the country about the benefits of honey and the importance of the beekeeping industry for the American Beekeeping Federation.
Insect pollination is responsible for a third of all the foods we eat, Hinkel said, and honey bees are the key pollinator for 90 different types of fruits and vegetables across the country.
While many beekeepers in Wisconsin are working to help their bees survive the winter, other larger-scale beekeepers from around the state have picked up their hives and moved them to other parts of the country to help with crop pollination efforts.
For example, California’s almond orchards rely entirely on honey bees for pollination, Hinkel said, and many large-scale beekeepers offer their services to farms around the country.
“There’s multiple different ways that beekeepers are impacting our fruits and vegetables across the country,” she said.
“The biggest thing that I like people to know is how widespread our beekeepers are and their importance to agriculture.”
Hinkel, 23, a graduate of UW-Milwaukee, spent 2020 serving as Wisconsin Honey Queen. She currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair and on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas tree farm
Her experience with honey bees began on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas tree farm in Franklin, south of Milwaukee. Hinkel said they have two hives on the farm to pollinate the pumpkins, providing plenty of opportunities to educate their customers about the importance of honey bees.
“The pumpkins and honey bees work hand in hand,” she said. “And then to be able to teach our customers about the practice of pollination and honey bees, being that most of our audience and visitors are from the city, was a great opportunity for us.”
While pumpkins are how she started her honey bee education, Hinkel said that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to educating the public about honey bees.
“Pumpkins are just one of the many diverse products and crops that our honey bees are pollinating, not only here in the state of Wisconsin but across the country,” she said. “Pollination is essential for transporting a small particles of pollen from one flower to another to create the fertilization that we use for all of our crops. Pumpkins are important in Wisconsin, but they also pollinate our cranberries and cucumbers and apples in Wisconsin, and also all across the country.”
Hinkel said her year as Wisconsin Honey Queen was a mix of virtual and in-person school presentations, farmers markets and a few other events. That’s a pattern that will likely continue for at least her first few months as American Honey Queen, she said.
“Hopefully through the year we transition to a few more in-person things,” she said. “But at the moment we’ve taken all of our messaging and gone virtual with it to schools and beekeeping groups and then other events as they unfold throughout the year.”
One of the things Hinkel said she is most excited to share as American Honey Queen is information about the many different ways the 300 varieties of honey that can be found in the United States can be used, she said.
“Honey is healthy for you, not only to be eaten but there’s other different ways that you can use it,” Hinkel said. “Rather than just using it as a sweetener in your tea, it’s great for using for cooking and baking or even using it topically. You can use it as a great moisturizer for your skin or your hair or even use it on a cut or wound. Even back to ancient times they found honey can be used as an antibiotic, so placing it on to help speed that process of healing.”
According to the American Beekeeping Federation, the American Honey Queen Program provides the entire beekeeping industry with a salesperson and a public representative. The purpose of the Honey Queen and Honey Princess is to increase the consumption of honey, as well as educate the public about the beekeeping industry nationwide.
Hinkel is the 15th national representative that the American Beekeeping Federation has had from Wisconsin; seven were American Honey Princesses and eight were American Honey Queens, according to American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell, who, like Hinkel, previously held both the Wisconsin Honey Queen and American Honey Queen positions.