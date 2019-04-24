Giving engaged couples a place to begin their new lives together is preserving a 150-year-old barn on the Horstmann family farm. Renovating the barn as a wedding venue has become the means for preserving the building.
The year 1869 is carved into one of the barn’s beams, the year matriarch Marie Horstmann signed a property transfer for her and her husband.
Over the years, the owners raised dairy cows, but other livestock included beef, sheep and hogs as well as crops. Most of the acreage is now farmed by a renter.
Brian and Patricia, fifth-generation Horstmanns, have now owned the family farm for 22 years. About four years ago, they began a partnership with their daughters, Nancy and Laura, to create the wedding barn as a way to preserve and restore the barn.
To mark the opening of the wedding barn, the Horstmann family got together Father’s Day 2018 to celebrate the occasion.
The renovation included removing the old floor boards in the haymow and installing new wood flooring. The electrical system was upgraded and handicap-accessible restrooms were installed. The restrooms also feature changing stations in both the women’s and men’s rooms.
The 211-acre farm is situated at the end of a coulee, almost completely surrounded by a ridge. The bluffs act as a buffer for any noise resulting from celebrations held at the barn.
“The neighbors have been OK with (the wedding barn),” Nancy said. “The hills are sound barriers, so (neighbors) aren’t bothered by the noise. Though, some have said they would’ve liked the music a bit louder because they like the songs. Some neighbors told us they didn’t know there was a wedding going on until they saw a stream of cars going down the road.”
Weddings in renovated farm buildings have gained popularity in recent years. Nancy credits television programs showing remodeled farm buildings for the wedding barn trend. The renovated farm buildings feature country style combined with sophistication.
“Rustic elegance has become the new craze,” Nancy said. “Wedding parties can decorate as they want.”
The pastoral-chic ambiance is created by rough-hewn beams, unfinished siding and antique farming tools combined with tables laid with linen cloths and crystal tableware situated in a bucolic landscape.
The former chicken coop, now named the “Hen House,” has been converted to the bride’s and bridesmaids’ ready space and when finished, the lower level of the barn will be the “Bull Pen,” the ready area for grooms and groomsmen.
The barn can seat 200 guests and has a complete sound system and offers an in-house DJ. While it doesn’t have a kitchen, the barn has two attendants on staff to assist caterers as well as a list of preferred caterers.
A fully stocked bar service with licensed bartenders is provided and the facility carries a wine and beer license.
Along with hosting wedding parties, Nancy serves as the in-house photographer through her business Captured by Nancy Christine Photography.
A patio was added to the front for guests and bridal parties to enter and a deck on the back of the barn can be used for outdoor dining and conversation. A fire pit offers another space for visitors to meet and chat.
The open space of the farm yard gives youngsters room to roam and plans are in the works to create a game room on the lower level. Future features could include a petting zoo, bringing small livestock back to the farm.
“We just miss the animals,” Nancy said.
The event venue can also provide a special gift to guests: “Any couple who reserves a date can have a free cat,” Nancy said.
She related how at one wedding, one of the family’s black cats walked down the aisle with the bride. Another of the farm cats found a new home when it jumped into a visitor’s car and went home with them. Nancy said the family still has the cat.
Located south of West Salem in La Crosse County, the venue is available for other gatherings from early May to early October. A gathering already planned for this summer is to hold a Horstmann family reunion as well as open houses for neighbors and friends.
“We will be hosting three bonfires this year for anyone wanting to look around and see the completed renovations as well as hang out with their friends and neighbors,” Nancy said.
The bonfires will feature free beer and wine tastings from local breweries or vineyards.
More information and photos can be found on the homestead’s website at https://horstmann homesteadevents.com. Nancy can be reached at horstmannhomestead events@gmail.com.