The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced new funding for grant programs which will help fill critical health care positions by expanding education and training opportunities for Wisconsin health care professionals in rural areas.
The Advanced Practice Clinician Grants, totaling more than $200,000, will help rural health care providers increase the number of physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses by supporting the development of clinical training sites.
Providers receiving the APC grants include: Aspirus, with hospitals located in central Wisconsin; Hospital Sisters Health System, eastern Wisconsin; Division/Prevea Health, with hospitals located in northeast Wisconsin; Marshfield Clinic Health System-Marshfield; and SSM Health, with hospitals located in south central Wisconsin.
Allied Health Professionals education and training grants are intended to assist rural hospitals and clinics in filling critical “high need, high demand” health care positions that are not doctors, nurses or dentists. This year’s awards, totaling more than $576,000 over two years, will support education and training opportunities for professionals, including medical assistants, mental health counselors-in-training, and nursing assistants.
Providers receiving the AHP grants include: Hospital Sisters Health System St. Clare Hospital, with hospitals located in northeast Wisconsin; Marshfield Clinic Health System-Marshfield; Oregon Mental Health Services-Oregon; and Upland Hills Health, Inc.-Dodgeville.
Both grant programs were first authorized in the 2017-2019 biennial budget through legislation aimed at improving rural health care. Up to $500,000 in new funding is authorized for each program per year. This is the second year that both the APC and AHP grants have been awarded.