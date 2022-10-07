Flu Shots

Registered nurse Christina Writz gives a flu shot to Blake Midthun, 7, of Eau Claire.

 Staff file photo by Dan Reiland\

After virtually disappearing for two years in the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down society, there are hints the flu could reemerge this fall, potentially causing an unusually early and possibly severe flu season.

As a result, many experts are urging people to get their flu shots right away to make sure they’re protected. But is that the best timing?