This year’s June Dairy Month was jam-packed with dairy breakfasts, farm tours, and more. With more than 7,000 dairy farms that contribute to Wisconsin’s legacy as “America’s Dairyland,” Wisconsin dairy farms work hard every day to provide high-quality dairy products.
As June Dairy Month comes to a close, it’s only right to celebrate with a cold scoop of one of Wisconsin’s staple dairy products. That’s right, ice cream. With July being National Ice Cream Month, there is no better way to beat the Wisconsin summer heat. Whether your favorite flavor is chocolate, vanilla, or rocky road and with or without toppings, ice cream is the best and yummiest way to celebrate. Our state is home to 38 ice cream plants that supply our communities with fresh, local frozen treats all year long.
Did you know the first ice cream sundae was invented right here in Wisconsin? In 1881, a customer at Edward C. Berner’s soda fountain in Two Rivers asked for his ice cream topped with chocolate sauce. Up until then, chocolate sauce was reserved for ice cream sodas. Originally, this new combination was only sold on Sundays, but as it gained popularity, the shop renamed the dish ‘sundae’ and started offering ice cream sundaes on all days of the week.
As you reach for the ice cream scoop, be sure to put your unique spin on one of Wisconsin’s own original creations. You can top your sundae with another delicious dairy product – homemade whipped cream – which is made with heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Whip all three ingredients together on a medium speed until the cream has a billowy, smooth texture. The rich vanilla texture is the perfect component for any sundae, and your taste buds will be sure to thank you for it!
No sundae is complete without Door County cherries, a summer staple in Wisconsin. These sweet delights are a great source of antioxidants, which can help fight diseases such as cancer and heart disease. These delicious fruits also put Wisconsin on the map as we are ranked fourth in the nation for tart cherry production.
No matter the palette, there is an ice cream flavor for everyone! At the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Babcock Dairy Plant and Store, they’ve perfected the ice cream-making process since 1951. They keep more than 20 flavors on hand at all times so whether you’re in the mood for a classic scoop of vanilla or delicious blue moon, you’re sure to find something for every member of your family.
Whether you’re celebrating with a homemade ice cream sundae or by heading to one of Wisconsin’s 38 ice cream plants, July’s National Ice Cream Month is sure to be a great and tasty one.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.