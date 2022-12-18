The haunting call of the loon is one of the most evocative sounds of the Northwoods.
That’s why residents of Fire Lake near Iron River were concerned when several of them noticed a loon that appeared trapped on the lake as winter ice began forming, making it impossible for the bird to take off.
“In October, we noticed that the original pair of loons that were on our lake had departed and headed south, and it seemed like a new one came in,” said lake resident Rob Lombard. “The lake began freezing and the bird never left, and the hole in the lake kind of kept getting smaller and smaller.”
Lombard said residents grew increasingly worried as the hole in the ice shrank to about 10 feet and it was clear the loon was trapped.
“I started doing some research online and it turns out that need at least 300 feet to take off from the lake, so I knew it was in peril,” Lombard said.
In addition, eagles had discovered the loon’s predicament and had begun to harass it. Although the loon could escape underwater, the eagles knew that it would have to resurface.
Lombard contacted the Department of Natural Resources, which referred the neighbors to Loon Rescue of Tomahawk, a husband-wife team of Kevin and Linda Grenzer who specialize in rescuing loons and other birds in peril.
The Grenzers had to wait almost two weeks for the hole to shrink to the point where they could push a pair of jon boats out to the bird and net it. The couple pushed the boats, which are equipped with sled runners, out to the bird while wearing exposure suits to protect them in case the ice gave way. They were connected by ropes to a crew waiting on shore to pull them in.
“The loon didn’t want to cooperate and kept diving,” Lombard said.
The Grenzers routinely deal with such situations, Linda Grenzer said.
“We’ve rescued loons every year since we started in 2015,” she said. “We rescue them all over the state.”
About 20 times a year, the couple is called to loons that are stuck on closing water, that have crash landed in wet parking lots that they mistook for lakes or that are otherwise in danger of dying.
“Our loon population is in decline. We are getting fewer and fewer loons coming back. And if we can save them, it’s the best case scenario,” she said.
Grenzer said loons face all sorts of difficulties that can lead to them being trapped on icy lakes.
“They could have injuries, they could be entangled in fishing line, they cold be hooked by a lure or they could have lead poisoning,” she said.
Lead poisoning — caused when a bird eats a fishing sinker — is almost always fatal without treatment.
“Within two to three weeks they die a very painful death,” she said.
The loon rescued in Iron River was taken to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo where it was examined and X-rayed. Grenzer said the examination showed no broken bones or other injuries.
“It could have had a soft tissue injury. On the first day we went there it couldn’t extend its left wing. Over the course of time, it started to extend the wing and on the day we rescued it, it could fully extend it,” she said. “It could have been hooked and finally worked it off.”
After an hour of efforts on the part of Loon Rescue and Fire REGI avian technician Brad Braun said the bird was kept for at the Antigo facility for a few days, voraciously eating minnows in a bathtub to regain its strength. He said it had not suffered any apparent injuries and was released on an ice-free lake in southern Wisconsin, where it took to the air, free to resume its annual migration south to the Gulf of Mexico or Florida coast.
Back on Fire Lake, Lombard said he was pleased to know their efforts paid off.
“The bird had no chance. As residents it was either sit and listen to it slowly get frozen in or wait for the eagles to get it. Or we could give it a shot to live another day and maybe even return to our lake. It just seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.