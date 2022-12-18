Loon Rescued #1 .jpg

Loon Rescue's Linda Grenzer handles a loon saved earlier this month from a shrinking hole in the ice on Fire Lake. (Contributed photo by Rob Lombard)

The haunting call of the loon is one of the most evocative sounds of the Northwoods.

That’s why residents of Fire Lake near Iron River were concerned when several of them noticed a loon that appeared trapped on the lake as winter ice began forming, making it impossible for the bird to take off.

Loon Rescued #5 .jpg

Loon Rescued #2.jpg

The rescued loon, believed to be a female, was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Antigo where it regained its strength, then released on an ice-free lake in southern Wisconsin.
Loon Rescued #3 .jpg

Loon Rescue operators Kevin and Linda Grenzer with a loon they rescued earlier this year. The couple rescues about 20 loons a year. (Photo contributed by Linda Grenzer)
Loon Rescued #4 .jpg

 Kevin and Linda Grenzer prepare a pair of specially modified jon boats for the rescue effort on Fire Lake near Iron River. (Contributed photo by Rob Lombard)