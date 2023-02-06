RICE LAKE — Auditions for the Red Barn Theatre’s 2023 season will be held on Saturday, Feb 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire—Barron County campus Fine Arts Building in Rice Lake.
This year’s lineup offers theater opportunities for teens and adults with varying ages and ethnicities.
Included in the season is:
“Lilies of the Field” (drama, 5f, 4m), May 31-June 10
“It Runs in the Family” (comedy, 4f, 7m), June 21-July 1
‘Curtains” (musical, many roles for adult men, women and teen ensemble), July 12-22
“The Wild Women of Winedale” (comedy, 5f), Aug. 2-12
“Forbidden Broadway” (musical Broadway parody, expandable cast, teens and up), Aug. 21-Sept. 2
The PDF form can be filled out digitally out prior to completion. If the audition form is completed prior to auditions, bring the audition form and a recent photograph (non-returnable) to auditions.
If auditioning for “Curtains,” vocal ranges will be determined on an individual basis and a brief excerpt of a song from the show will be taught and performed in small groups or individually. There also may be brief scene readings from the script.
People who are unable to attend auditions on Feb. 11 can still print off the audition form (see above) and send it to Red Barn Theatre, 824 N. Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake, WI 54868 or call the business manager at 715.234.8897 and leave their name and phone number.
All audition forms are also shared on the Red Barn Theatre Facebook page and the Red Barn Theatre webpage.