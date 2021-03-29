Six months after Eugene Dvorachek’s wife passed away in 1988 he received a small but thoughtful Christmas gift.
“(Sharon) passed away in June, and for Christmas that year my daughter and son-in-law (Sherry and Jeff Hansen) bought me a little International toy tractor,” he said.
Soon thereafter, his brother Bob bought him a Minneapolis-Moline wide front toy tractor.
“I liked those little toy tractors they got me, so I decided to buy myself a Minneapolis-Moline U narrow front, and things sort of took off from there,” Dvorachek said.
Three decades later, the 78-year-old Manitowoc resident now owns 283 toy tractors … and counting.
“I have a couple more that I ordered, and they should be coming in the mail any day now,” he said.
The toy tractor collection is especially impressive considering Dvorachek never owned toy tractors as a child and didn’t get his first one until he was in his 40s.
“I’m very proud of the collection,” he said. “It has taken time and patience to get what I wanted, but I’m happy with how it has turned out.”
Dvorachek’s fiancé, Barb Moede, whom he met in 1991, echoed similar sentiments: “I always told Eugene that if anyone had told me 30 years ago I would be searching out and buying toy tractors, I would have told them they were crazy. Now, it’s fun.
“I just love how excited and happy he is with a new toy. He takes each one out of the box and checks it out and plays with it a little bit, and then puts them back in the box. I am very proud of him and his collection. The joy he gets from showing his tractors, talking with people, checking out what might be new with the toy vendors and making new friends is very heartwarming. It makes me happy to see him so happy.”
Dvorachek’s collection spans an array of tractors, including Minneapolis-Moline, Farmall, Case IH, Oliver, International, Massey-Harris, McCormick, Massey Ferguson, Allis-Chalmers, Ford, New Holland, White, Case, John Deere, Caterpillar, Steiger, Fordson, Cockshutt, Twin City, Tru Scale and Hubley.
But the number of Minneapolis-Moline tractors exceeds all others.
“I’ve just always liked Minneapolis-Moline,” Dvorachek said. “I like the colors — that prairie gold and red. I like the style. And I like the sound of them.”
Dvorachek’s affinity for tractors harkens back to his childhood. As the third oldest of nine siblings, he was born and raised on a dairy farm west of Rockwood in rural Manitowoc County. The family milked 12 cows and raised feeder pigs.
The family’s main barn and granary burned to the ground because of an electrical fire when Dvorachek was 10 years old. Undaunted, his father bought a barn in the Calumet County village of Potter, dismantled the structure and promptly reassembled it on the home property.
His father died just a few years later when Dvorachek was 19 years old. Being the oldest son among the nine siblings, he immediately shouldered much of the responsibility on the farm. During the ensuing years, his five younger brothers shared that responsibility as well.
Eventually, Dvorachek got married and the couple moved to nearby Manitowoc, where he still lives. But memories of life on the farm remain vivid.
“I loved every minute of my childhood,” he said, noting he first drove a tractor at the age of 8. “When there was a tractor running, I was sure to be outside.”
Dvorachek’s father owned a McCormick-Deering 10-20 tractor, as well as a Fordson tractor and a team of horses.
“I remember my mother being so happy when my father sold the horses and bought a Ford tractor instead,” he said.
Although Dvorachek’s family didn’t own Minneapolis-Moline tractors when he was a child, a couple neighbors did. Several years later, while his brother Bob was in the service, Dvorachek and his brother Jim found a Minneapolis-Moline U wide front that their mother purchased for $850.
These days, Dvorachek also owns a pair of full-size Minneapolis-Moline G series tractors.
“I always wanted to have one of my own, so in 1995 I bought a 1953 Wheatland model,” he said. “And four or five years later I was at a tractor show and ended up buying a 1951.”
In addition, Dvorachek owns an assortment of Minneapolis-Moline belt buckles, Zippo lighters, books, flyers, pictures, calendars, hats and related items, as well as old repair manuals for various tractor makes and models.
For the past 15 years, Dvorachek has been displaying his collection at two or three toy shows per season, usually in Chilton and Luxemburg. Sherry and Jeff Hansen, who gave him that first toy tractor back in 1988, often help him set up the display.
All of Dvorachek’s toy tractors are catalogued according to make, how and when he acquired them, and their price at the time of purchase. He brings those records to shows so he doesn’t accidentally buy doubles.
“People at the shows always ask me, ‘Eugene, how do you keep all of your tractors looking so clean and nice?’” he said. “That’s because I like them and want them to look nice. This collection is just something I like to do.”