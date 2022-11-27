Some authors go on nationwide book tours. When my collection of essays came out last June, I went on a tavern tour to meet my readers one happy hour at a time. It was multi-city: Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Eau Claire, Bloomer. For a Chippewa kid like me, that’s just perfect.
I meet readers in other ways, too. One afternoon I hear a long, drawn-out whistle from the lake. I look out my window and realize it’s coming from a fisherman I’ve known since we moved to Lake Hallie in 2010.
When I step out on the deck he yells to me, “Can I buy a book?”
“You bet,” I yell back. When I get close enough, he says, “Was it rude to whistle for you?”
“Not if you’re buying,” I tease.
I tell him he’s in a chapter about the pet names my husband gave the fishermen we frequently watch. I say, “Bruce calls you Handsome-Man-in-Fancy-Boat.”
This guy doesn’t miss a beat: “He’s never seen me up close, has he?”
We both laugh.
“Maybe it’s time you tell me your real name,” I say. We’ve known each other through years of conversations: lake water quality or his catch of the day or what he’s just read in my column, which is how he learned my name. After all that, I couldn’t ask his.
Now he says, “Michael Savage.” It sounds made up.
I realize I can’t host a happy hour at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, but I can do a short talk there and then go to The Ritz. I tell a few stories about the essays in my book. I admit, “It doesn’t matter if it’s true: I love the one about Doc Kemper delivering a baby with an injured chipmunk in his lab coat pocket, and the mother named her baby ‘Chip.’”
“It’s true,” calls a voice from the second row. This woman was friends with Dr. Kemper’s wife, who, she says, would never lie. “She was a saint,” she tells the crowd.
Turns out Doc’s nurse of 30 years is also in the audience. And a St. Joseph’s lab tech who witnessed him carrying in a wounded eagle to be X-rayed at the hospital.
As planned, I visit The Ritz. The only guests who join me are four women into local history and a couple most interested in the bar. I’ve just met them: all in their 80s and full of stories. This connection might only happen at a happy hour.
I visit Bloomer Brewing Company on a sunny Monday. Who would want to be inside talking about a book? I move my one-woman show to the patio. A voice calls to me, “Hey, Southside girl.”
“Hey,” I say. Turns out these Rice sisters went to school with my older siblings; our parents were longtime parishioners together.
Roxie and Judy are Roxane and Judith now.
“Are you here for my book happy hour?” I ask. No, but they’re interested.
I join their table and drink more Butch Light. They want to buy my book, but all the two can scrape together is 17 bucks. I watch Roxane empty her coin purse. “Southside discount,” I tell them. “$17 is perfect.”
Soon my old classmate, Roxanne Boos Hinrichs, walks in.
“Well,” I say to her. “You’re the only one who actually came for this.”
“Good,” she says. “Now I get you all to myself.” What stars aligned to bring us four Holy Ghost girls together — two former Roxies! — at Bloomer Brewing Company?
At Thirsty Badger, a stranger introduces himself as Phil. He leans in to tell me, “Your column is one of the only things that makes my wife laugh.”
I’d love to meet her, I say. She doesn’t get out much, he explains, because of her disability. Phil tells me about their failing drywell, and how much he and Pam identified with my column about our septic problems.
I am reminded: our lives can be lonely, and stories connect us.
I am honored when readers tell me they feel they have a relationship with me. After all, through my writing, they’ve paddled with me around Lake Hallie or drank beer with my best friend or even laughed over my dad buying 28 pairs of his dead neighbor’s tighty-whities. At a recent happy hour, an old neighbor told me, “I sold that underwear to your dad. We all wondered what he was going to do with so many.”
I responded, “It meant he only had to wash clothes once a month.”
One reader wrote me of her link to a story I tell about my mom going to church with yesterday’s pantyhose in a bundle up her pant leg. Pat said, “I didn’t notice until my friend pointed it out to me when I got to choir. Tears were rolling down our faces. After reading about your mother, I was glad I was not the only one.”
My recent favorite message from a reader could be a headline for the satirical newspaper, The Onion, in the same vein as some of their most memorable: CIA Realizes It’s Been Using Black Highlighter All These Years or Winner Didn’t Even Know It Was a Pie Eating Contest. My version: “Woman Confesses She Hates Reading But Loves Patti See’s Book.”
We all want to read about people like us; sometimes we get to. Over half of Americans have not read a book this year, though we do read magazines, newspapers, and plenty of social media posts. Given the prevalence of email and texting, adults are reading and writing more than any other time in our country’s history.
On my tavern tour, I rarely get nervous — I’m in a bar talking about my book, easy — but I couldn’t sleep the many nights leading up to speaking at the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. “Just another happy hour with the author,” I told myself, usually around 3 a.m. when I’d awake in a panic. I tried to ignore that I’d be in a Pablo Center theater that seats 400.
The night went just fine. Afterward I signed books, something that always makes me feel like an imposter who wonders, “How did I possibly get here?”
I recognized a person from the local arts scene in line holding my collection. “Should I make it out to you?” I asked. He told me he volunteers as a literacy tutor and one of his students likes to read about the community. He said, “Write this: ‘For Fred: Keep Reading.’”