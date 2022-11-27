Some authors go on nationwide book tours. When my collection of essays came out last June, I went on a tavern tour to meet my readers one happy hour at a time. It was multi-city: Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Eau Claire, Bloomer. For a Chippewa kid like me, that’s just perfect.

I meet readers in other ways, too. One afternoon I hear a long, drawn-out whistle from the lake. I look out my window and realize it’s coming from a fisherman I’ve known since we moved to Lake Hallie in 2010.

