Tractor pedal kid

Contributed Photo

 Contributed Photo

Pedal tractor pullers will compete for a ticket to nationals and some bragging rights in the 34th annual Wisconsin State Kids Pedal Tractor Pull Championship on September 10.

Hosted at the Dunn County Convention Center in Menomonie, the championship is expected to host nearly 300 4 through 12 year olds from all over the state.

Recommended for you