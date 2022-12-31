A career coming to a close

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk plays cards Tuesday with inmate Billy Black in the jail. In his career spanning more than 40 years, Kowalczyk has spent a great deal of time in the jail, getting to know inmates, playing cribbage and cards with them. He will retire on Monday.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A few years ago, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk learned that a female inmate in his jail was headed to prison, and she had a young child. Once she departed for prison, she wasn’t likely to see the child anytime soon.

“I made arrangements with the family to have the child brought down (to the jail),” Kowalczyk recalled.

