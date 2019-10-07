The first ever La Crosse County 4-H Expo will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds in West Salem in honor of National 4-H Week, which runs from Oct. 6-12.
The public is invited to the La Crosse County 4-H Expo to learn more about 4-H, visit booths from different clubs and groups and network with friends of 4-H while enjoying light refreshments.
The event will be held in the Farm Progress Building, N4985 County Road M, West Salem. No RSVP is required. The expo is a free, open-house style event.
For more information, contact Emily Crook, La Crosse County UW-Extension Positive Youth Development educator, at 608-785-9593 or Lacrossecounty4h@lacrossecounty.org.