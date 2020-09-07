Its name says it all — The Farm.
Created to preserve and showcase Wisconsin’s rural heritage and agricultural roots, The Farm has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to Door County over the years and next month will wrap up its 55th season of operation.
“I can’t put into words how important all of us feel The Farm is,” said Shirley Tanck, who along with her family owns the 40-acre property, about three miles northeast of Sturgeon Bay. “We feel a real responsibility to spotlight the history of farming and the way it used to be here in so many places all around Wisconsin.
“Farms are disappearing. Barns are disappearing. So we are trying to keep history alive as best as we can. The Farm helps visitors step back in time and get a better understanding. And it’s important, because some visitors here have never even been on a farm before.”
Joining Shirley as co-owners are her husband, Elmer; their son, Jeff; and their son, David, and his wife, Jenny. Relatives, friends and a staff of about 15 part-time employees also help at The Farm, which welcomes more than 70,000 visitors during a typical season, Shirley said.
The season usually starts Memorial Day weekend and continues through mid-October. This year’s season ends Oct. 18. As a result of the pandemic, The Farm opened a month later this year. “But we’ve still had a lot of guests,” Shirley said. “I think people have been looking for interesting things to do outside and enjoy themselves. We’re a very family-friendly place.”
The Farm — which features an array of structures, equipment, animals and activities — was created from the vision of eight friends: Carl and Ruth Scholz, Orv and Sal Schopf, George and Margaret Evenson, and Ralph and Arbutus Roth.
Together, they bought 40 acres on what is described as the state’s first commercial orchard. Swiss immigrant Joseph Zettel arrived in Door County in 1856 and planted the first fruit trees on the property six years later.
The barn and stable were built in 1966 and The Farm opened that summer. Structures were added over the ensuing years, with some being moved to The Farm property from other locations in Door County.
In 2002, the Tanck family purchased The Farm from the last of the original owners, Carl and Ruth Scholz.
“Our family has been very blessed to be part of the history of The Farm,” said Shirley, who, like Elmer, was raised on a Door County dairy farm.
The Farm describes itself as “a living museum of rural America,” which is appropriate since guests can tour old buildings; check out farm tools and implements; visit with cows; bottle feed goat kids, lambs and piglets; milk a goat; see chicks hatch; stroll through gardens; and enjoy nature trails and exhibits.
The Farm features sites you commonly find on a farm: youngstock barn, silo, windmill, machine shed, horse stable and chicken coop, to name a few.
Five log buildings were moved to The Farm over the years. They include:
• Bassford House: Built in 1856 by pioneer George Bassford, this was the first building in what is now known as the Town of Sevastopol in Door County.
• Sugarshack: An example of the thousands of sugarhouses (used to produce maple syrup and sugar) that were once common in Wisconsin and Canada.
• Nature Cabin: Built in 1854 by Carl Arlum, the cabin housed some of the workers who built the Sturgeon Bay ship canal in the later 1800s.
• Woodshed: Built in 1876 by John Simon, this structure was originally a dwelling. As the farmstead grew, a larger house was built and it morphed into a woodshed and granary.
• Granary: Built in 1874 by John Jadin, this started as a cattle barn with a lean-to for human habitation. It was later converted to a horse barn and granary.
“The Farm is a place for all people,” Shirley said. “A lot of people come to re-live their childhood of growing up on a farm. But it’s also a place for others who’ve never seen a farm in person before. We love seeing so many people get involved in rural history.
“We have multiple generations now coming back here to The Farm. Kids grow up and get married and now they’re bringing their own kids here.”
The Farm is at 4285 Highway 57, Sturgeon Bay. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, now through Oct. 18 (hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day). Admission is $8.50 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger. For more information, visit www.thefarmindoorcounty.com.