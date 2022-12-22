Chippewa Valley Music Festivals hosting Farm Tech Days

Chippewa Valley Music Festivals General Manager Wade Asher, left, and farmer Jamie Close spoke Thursday about hosting the 2024 Farm Technology Days. The three-day event will run Aug. 13-15, 2024.

 By Chris Vetter/Leader-Telegram staff

CORNELL — For the past 30 years, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals has hosted live music in rural Cadott, drawing tens of thousands of music lovers to Rock Fest and Country Fest every year. When the 2024 Rock Fest ends, CVMF general manager Wade Asher will turn his eyes toward hosting an event he’s never done before.

The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days announced Thursday that the event will be held at the 360-acre music festival grounds, located at 24447 Highway S. Farmer Jamie Close, who owns 400 acres that border the festival on both the north and south, also will host many of the crop exhibits on his property.

