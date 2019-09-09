LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers, will host free open houses for National Alpaca Days on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alpacas will be roaming the property for visitors to pet, feed and directly interact with during this annual event. Four babies were born this year, and attendees are invited to see them, too. Benches and chairs will be available for visitors to sit on and just observe the multiple flower gardens and alpacas. Attendees can relax and listen to South American music as well. People of all ages are welcome. The Alpaca Threads store will also be open.
LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is located half a mile north of Two Rivers on Highway 147, approximately 35 miles southeast of Green Bay from I-43 to Highway 147 or approximately 85 miles from the Milwaukee area. A map can be found online at www.londondairyalpacas.com. LondonDairy is also on Facebook at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch.
For more information, please contact Kevin Stoer at ldalpacas@charter.net or 920-793-4165.