A 1972 International Harvester 1066 tractor restored by Luxemburg-Casco FFA members and students in the high school’s agriculture department will be raffled off Oct. 13 at the annual Luxemburg-Casco FFA Alumni toy show.
In November 2017, the L-C FFA Alumni bought the 1066 locally from Dean Ullmann and his son Ben.
Ben wanted to restore an IH 5088, which he found in Texas, and the the Ullmanns purchased the 1066 and a 1086 from the same dealer. The tractors were delivered to Luxemburg, where the L-C FFA Alumni looked at both the 1066 and 1086 before ultimately deciding to purchase and restore the 1066.
After the purchase of the tractor, it was delivered to the L-C High School agriculture department, where L-C FFA members and power mechanic students were able to work on the tractor under the supervision of a local retired mechanic, Randy Jorgensen.
The students began by removing the cab from the tractor and then spent time cleaning and power washing the 1066 in preparation for restoration.
The engine’s oil had water in it, so the L-C FFA Alumni decided the engine was in need of an overhaul. The students started on the engine overhaul under the direction of Jorgensen. The engine was torn down, cleaned up and then reconstructed. New piston rings and sleeves were installed. The head was sent to a local shop to be cleaned and checked for leaks. The head also received new valves, seats and guides before being put back in place. The students completed the engine reassembly at the end of the school year.
The restoration process hit a disruption at the beginning of the next school year. Because of restructuring done in the high school agriculture curriculum, the school was dropping the agricultural mechanics class for the upcoming fall.
Due to the loss of the class, the L-C FFA Alumni was notified the tractor restoration could no longer continue on school grounds. The 1066 was then moved to the shop of L-C FFA Alumni member Tony Knorn.
Once the tractor was moved, the L-C FFA Alumni and L-C FFA members met to continue work on the tractor.
A new TA and clutch were put in, the PTO and hydraulic valves were rebuilt, and new brakes were added. As the restoration progressed, the alumni put new Firestone tires on the front and back and new rims on the back end.
Aiming to complete the restoration in time to attend the Wisconsin Public Farm Service show at the end of that March, the tractor was sent to the paint shop. Following the paint job, the L-C FFA Alumni had about two weeks before the show.
A missing platform extension created a hiccup in the final weeks, as ordered parts never came in and their absence wasn’t noticed among the many parts at the paint shop. A set was found just in time, and the restoration was completed.
Now, the tractor will be raffled off at the annual Luxemburg-Casco FFA Alumni toy show on Oct. 13. Raffle tickets are $10 per ticket or six tickets for $50. Proceeds from the tractor raffle help the L-C FFA Alumni send local FFA students to activities and events including leadership conferences such as the Washington Leadership Conference. The L-C FFA Alumni also uses proceeds to give FFA students scholarships to pursue careers in agriculture.
For information about the raffle tickets, email the L-C FFA Alumni at lcffaalumni@gmail.com or call Peggy Knorn at 920-845-2240. The L-C FFA Alumni thanks all who were involved in the restoration of the 1066.