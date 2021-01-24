While several farm shows around the state have canceled their 2021 events, the Marshfield Farm Show, held at the Marshfield Mall, is still planned to occur this winter, event coordinator Stephanie Henning confirmed last week.
The show is slated to occur on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 in the mall hallways and old Younkers space (expo hall). The show is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
The event features “free prizes, free admission and fun for the whole family,” Henning said.
There are around 100 booth spaces, less this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henning said. Also due to the pandemic, masks are recommended, booths have extra space between them and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the show.
In a normal year, the shows expects 12,000 visitors. How much the COVID-19 pandemic will affect those numbers this year is unknown.