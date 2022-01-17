Four American meat processors are facing scrutiny for their role in squeezing competition and price-jacking consumers, with mounting criticism from farmers and lawmakers alike.
In a report released last month, the Wisconsin Farmers Union criticized corporate consolidation among American meat processors — where four multinational companies control 52% of poultry processing, 70% of pork packing and 85% of beef packing. — as anti-competitive and detrimental to farmers, workers and consumers. The union calculated that farmers make only 14 cents out of every retail dollar generated by the industry.
“We’ve seen a huge loss of the small and mid scale processor business all across Wisconsin, that’s been going on for years,” said Luaren Langworthy, director of special projects at the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “When we’re talking about monopolies and oligopolies, when the industry is dominated by four big corporations, they’re a massive percentage of the marketplace.”
It’s more than bullying smaller processors, Langworthy noted. While meat prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, these company’s average profit margin has risen to over 100%, even while farmers are seeing smaller and smaller returns. These figures don’t fall in line with stated rationales for such hikes — or, specifically, that meat prices are rising to account for pandemic-related hardships — but, instead, point to price gouging and predatory business practices that take advantage of consumers during times of vulnerability.
The Biden administration has also taken a strong stance on the issue, going so far as to characterize consolidation in meat processing as exploitative. In response, the feds are allocating $1 billion in aid to promote small-scale meat processors and promised reinforcement of rules in the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act.
The president, joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, said the administration is making a concerted push to enforce antitrust laws and seeks to dissuade corporations from anticompetitive business practices that hamstring key sectors of the economy.
“In too many industries, a handful of giant companies dominate the market and too often they use their power to squeeze out smaller competitors and stifle new entrepreneurs, making our economy less dynamic, giving themselves free rein to raise prices, reduce options for consumers, or exploit workers,” President Joe Biden said during a agricultural roundtable hosted at the White House last week.
“The meat industry is a textbook example.”
“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation,” Biden later added. “That’s what we’re seeing in meat and poultry and those industries now.”
Much of the issue boils down to a lack of choice. Without competitive options, farmers are often forced to deal with Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, or Marfrig irrespective of how fair or unfair the arrangement is. In this market situation, these corporate giants hold all the cards and can strongarm their partners as easily as their rivals.
There are reasons these corporations dominate the meat processor industry, said Keith Ripp, executive director of governmental relations with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Market consolidation can be harmful, he noted, but it’s often born in economies that prize volume and efficiency above all else. Larger meat processors have the manpower and capital to meet this kind of demand, though this can also cause bottlenecks when breakdowns happen, as was demonstrated time and time again during the pandemic.
As Ripp and Langworthy noted, Wisconsin is just that more competitive than many livestock-dominant state economies, but if a farmer lives in a state like Texas, Iowa or Oklahoma, an unfair situation often gets only more oppressive. In these markets, farmers don’t have a choice of four viable meat processors, but maybe two or only one in which to sell their product.
“It’s a little bit misleading that we have four of these very large companies and processors. They’re located more regionally, so in many cases there’s only one option to sell to and so it’s a ‘Take it or leave it’ price that you’re offered,” said Scott Blubaugh, president of the Oklahoma Farmers Union. “If we can process them on a local level, and then sell directly to consumers, it’s just a win-win for everybody. It’s a win for the consumer, it’s a win for the farmer.”
Empowering farmers and local processors may be the end goal, but the means to reach that point are varied and complex. Lawmakers are looking at antitrust legislation and infusing funds into the economy to bolster smaller meat processors, Langworthy said, but the solution could also involve new legislation, labeling reform, as well as changing buying habits by consumers that favor their neighbors over multinational companies.