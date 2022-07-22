071322_dr_DispatchHealth_2a

Jessalyn Connell, manager of DispatchHealth’s Eau Claire office, explains one of the company’s mobile units in its new in-home medical care partnership with Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — DispatchHealth and the Marshfield Clinic Health System have partnered to put a modern twist on the old-fashioned medical house call.

The two health care providers are offering an on-demand, in-home medical care partnership. Officials with both entities say the goal is to expand access to care for patients in rural areas, reduce non-emergency visits to emergency rooms, lower medical costs and improve health outcomes.



